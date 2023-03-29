King Charles Right to Kick Prince Harry, Meghan Out of Home—U.S. Poll

King Charles III has the backing of 41 percent of Americans after he asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave their U.K. home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given use of Frogmore Cottage—located west of London—by Queen Elizabeth II after they got married in 2018. This was the place where their son, Prince Archie, now 3 years old, spent his first months.

They have only occasionally returned to the Windsor home since quitting the palace for a new life in America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen in New York City at the Salute To Freedom Gala held by Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum, on November 10, 2021. King Charles asked them to vacate their U.K. home Frogmore Cottage. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images and GOR/Getty Images

Charles reportedly asked the couple to leave in January 2023, within days of the release of Harry's memoir Spare.

The Sussexes confirmed the move in a statement on March 1: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

Exclusive polling of 1,500 adults by Redfield & Wilton for Newsweek, conducted on March 20, shows 41 percent of Americans support the move while 23 percent opposed it, 19 percent said they did not know and 17 percent said they did not care.

Harry and Meghan will have until early summer to move out, meaning they could use Frogmore during the coronation, scheduled on May 6.

After that point, they will lose not only a home full of memories but also the last place they were guaranteed Metropolitan Police protection during trips to Britain.

Harry's police bodyguards were removed after he quit as a working royal but Frogmore is on the royal estate at Windsor and therefore is under the same protective umbrella as Windsor Castle.

In the future, he will either have to use a room at one of the royal palaces, stay with friends or find a hotel, all of which have their pros and cons.

Charles reportedly wants Andrew to move out of his own home at the bigger Royal Lodge and into Frogmore.

The Duke of York, disgraced by his friendship with the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a registered sex offender, has reportedly had his salary cut, making it harder for him to pay the bills.

Newsweek also asked Americans whether they believed Harry and Meghan should go to the king's coronation.

And 49 percent support Harry going while 45 percent supported Meghan going compared to 9 percent who did not want Harry there and 10 percent who opposed Meghan going.

And 53 percent said Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Harry and Meghan's son and daughter, should have the right to royal titles compared to 15 percent who said they should not.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.