Hearts Break Over Video of Kitten With Injured Leg Still Making Biscuits

The moment when an injured kitten was caught "making biscuits" has delighted people across the internet.

The tiny black kitten can be seen kneading his bedding, in a way that mimics the act of preparing dough for baking, with his injured front leg in a newly viral TikTok video. In the clip, the kitten's right front leg and paw are being supported by a small cast.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was posted to the social media platform on April 19 by @LaisLolly, the post, which can be seen here, has been viewed over 6.5 million times, making it the creator's most-viewed video clip to date by far.

The adorable post has also attracted over 1.8 million likes from other TikTok users, while over 16,000 reactions to the sweet clip have flooded the comments section below. Among the users gushing over the moment, one user jokingly highlighted that "he's still using his other paw to knead."

"The most delicate of biscuits, so light and airy," another user commented.

A different TikTok-er added: "I don't want this little baby to ever experience anything less than pure love and comfort".

The social media post did not address who the kitten belongs to and how his paw had been injured, but @LaisLolly did make clear in a comment under another post, which can be seen here, that the male kitten is based in Brazil and that he's recently been adopted by a family.

What Can You Do If You Find an Injured Cat?

Finding an injured cat in the street is sadly not an uncommon experience, as many pet cats unfortunately do get struck down by moving vehicles or get caught up in scrapes while patrolling their neighborhood.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has some clear advice on what people should do if they ever encounter an injured cat, regardless of whether its a pet or a stray.

A file photo of an injured cat wearing a cast. The viral TikTok video shows an injured kitten 'kneading' its bedding. Getty Images

"If you find an injured cat immediately take it to your local vets where they can care for it and contact us," the RSPCA writes on its website.

"You can find out if it has an owner by popping it down to the local vets and having it checked for a microchip. Alternately you can attach a paper collar to the cat – click here for one you can use," the organization adds.

The RSPCA states that if a feral cat is brought in to one of its hubs, it won't be removed from the wild.

"They have a right to remain where they are and to put them in captivity is cruel," it adds.

