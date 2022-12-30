Five Major Things iKON Could Do Next After K-Group Leaves YG Entertainment

K-pop group iKON announced it will be leaving YG Entertainment, the major management agency behind some of the K-pop world's biggest artists, such as Blackpink and Big Bang.

In a statement Friday, YG Entertainment said: "Following a long discussion about the future activities of iKON members (Bobby, Jay, Ju-ne, Song, DK, Chan), we have agreed to end their exclusive management contracts, respecting each of their thoughts on the matter."

The band's exit comes seven years after its debut in 2015 with the single "My Type" and several hit tunes, such as "Rhythm Ta," "Love Scenario" and "Killing Me."

So what might be next in the cards for the band? Here are five moves iKON could make following its exit from YG.

Join 143 Entertainment

South Korea's Newsen and other Korean media reported that iKON is in talks to sign with 143 Entertainment, according to music industry officials.

The discussions are reportedly heading toward signing all iKON members as a group. According to a Friday report by Allkpop, a representative for 143 Entertainment said: "It is true that we are currently discussing various matters [with iKON]."

However, "nothing is currently confirmed," the representative said.

Launched by rapper/producer Digital Masta in 2020, 143 Entertainment manages the new K-pop girl group Limelight.

...or the Black Label

Could iKON follow in the footsteps of Taeyang from Big Bang, who, along with Big Bang member Daesung, announced an exit from YG Entertainment earlier this week?

On Monday, it was also announced that Taeyang has signed an exclusive contract with the Black Label, which was co-founded by Teddy Park, the Korean American rapper/songwriter from 1TYM, which was a major K-pop group from the late 1990s.

The Korea Herald reported that YG Entertainment's Blackpink, the globally successful K-pop girl group, was also joining the Black Label, according to industry sources.

However, a

YG Entertainment source told the Herald: "There's nothing I can confirm regarding the news. What I can say is that our contracts with the members have not ended yet. It's hard to confirm whether they will sign with the Black Label or not after their contracts end."

Start Their Own Agencies

Several artists have left their long-time agencies and gone on to start their own record labels. One example is former YG Entertainment artist Psy, who is known for the global hit tune "Gangnam Style" and launched his label P Nation, which manages Crush, Heize and other artists. Could some members of iKON do the same?

It's not unheard-of for individual members of K-pop groups to launch their own labels, such as Jackson Wang from GOT7, the K-pop band that left JYP Entertainment, another huge management agency. Wang's label, Team Wang, has put out his solo releases.

Focus on Solo Music and Acting

Some members of iKON have already launched solo careers while still being active members of the band. Their contractual release from YG Entertainment might free them to focus on their careers, whether in music or acting.

In September, DK told Billboard he and other members were working on individual albums.

"I'm still working on my solo album and my members' solo albums. It's not collaborations or features. I'm producing them," he said. "When you hear my music, you're going to feel very comforted. These days in Korea, there are a lot of people in the R&B world that I really love, like Dean and Crush. And I'm still a big fan of Chris Brown and Tory Lanez."

DK continued: "These days, the members are focusing on their own schedules. Some of the members are preparing their solo albums, some of the guys are preparing to film in [TV] dramas or a movie. Everybody's doing their own thing, so I think our fans will love it. I hope they like it."

Earlier this year, it was reported that Ju-ne will be featured in the 2023 K-drama series Bo-ra! Deborah. In 2021, it was reported he would star in a film with the working title Even If I Die Again.

Chan has been acting for several years, having been featured in the K-dramas Boys Over Flowers (2009) and The Heirs (2013). This year, he played the lead male role in the romantic comedy film My Chilling Roommate.

Pursue Other Personal Projects

This year also saw DK make his runway debut at New York Fashion Week, which was a dream of his, he told Billboard.

He said, "This is my dream, to come do New York Fashion Week. I really just wanted to come to just take in all things fashion, but now I've debuted on the runway.

DK, who clearly loves fashion, said he has a lot of friends who are fashion models. "I'm very happy to know more about their world and their real experience. Now I'm doing production, writing songs and trying to jump into the fashion thing. So, please, everybody, look out for me," he said.