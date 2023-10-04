Kremlin Shuts Down Suggestion to 'Nuke Siberia'

The Kremlin rejected a suggestion from Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of Russian state broadcaster RT, that Moscow could test an atomic bomb over Siberia as a warning to the West.

"Currently we have still not left the [international] regime of refusing nuclear tests," Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, said in a statement published by state media outlet RIA Novosti. "This has not happened until now, so I don't think that such discussions are possible now from an official point of view."

Stock photo showing the detonation of an atomic bomb in the Nevada desert in 1957. The Kremlin has rejected the suggestion by one of its lead propagandists that it could detonate a nuclear bomb over Siberia as a warning to the West. CORBIS/GETTY

As part of an eight-minute segment marking the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian provinces, on October 30 2022, Simonyan said it wouldn't be necessary for Moscow to directly strike the West, a common call on Russian state TV. Instead she suggested Russia should "conduct a thermonuclear explosion hundreds of kilometers above our own territory somewhere in Siberia," to demonstrate its strength.

