Kremlin Shuts Down Suggestion to 'Nuke Siberia'

The Kremlin rejected a suggestion from Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of Russian state broadcaster RT, that Moscow could test an atomic bomb over Siberia as a warning to the West.
"Currently we have still not left the [international] regime of refusing nuclear tests," Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, said in a statement published by state media outlet RIA Novosti. "This has not happened until now, so I don't think that such discussions are possible now from an official point of view."
As part of an eight-minute segment marking the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian provinces, on October 30 2022, Simonyan said it wouldn't be necessary for Moscow to directly strike the West, a common call on Russian state TV. Instead she suggested Russia should "conduct a thermonuclear explosion hundreds of kilometers above our own territory somewhere in Siberia," to demonstrate its strength.
