Kylie Jenner Facetune Clip Resurfaces From Editing App After Trolling Post

An old video clip of Kylie Jenner jokingly advising on the use of Facetune for a good selfie has been posted on the image-editing app's Instagram account, in an apparent explanation for trolling the cosmetics entrepreneur.

On Monday, Jenner, 25, shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself posing in a field as she wore black boots and a figure-hugging SKIMS playsuit.

Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian, who co-founded shapewear line SKIMS, reacted to the post by writing: "can u tag @skims please LOL."

While the comment garnered much attention, the official Facetune Instagram account then joined in by commenting: "can they tag me pls LOL."

The comment has since been shared across social media, with a number of Kardashian-Jenner fan accounts expressing amusement at Facetune's reply.

On Tuesday, an undated video was shared on Facetune's account that showed Jenner appearing to be sharing her secrets on what makes a good selfie.

"Good lighting, a good filter, Facetune," The Kardashians star Jenner was seen saying as she spoke with her interviewer.

"Facetune with a K slay Kylie," read a caption on the post.

Adding to the quips, Facetune's Instagram bio reads that Kris Jenner—mother of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters—"is my momager."

Last week, a longer version of the video was shared on TikTok and then posted on a Kardashian-themed subreddit.

After suggesting that Facetune would enhance the quality of the selfie, Jenner was shown saying that she was "just kidding."

The 21-second-long clip concluded with TV personality and businesswoman Jenner adding that "a good angle" was important.

Apparently with Facetune's social-media comments in mind, a caption on the post read: "Definitely not kidding lmao."

Facetune is a hugely popular photo-editing app used to retouch, edit and enhance images. In a social-media landscape where filters are king, it is often employed to alter users' features in portraits and selfies.

With members of the public having access to such image-editing tools, it has become commonplace over the years for fans to virtually congregate on Instagram and decode the images they're shown of celebrities, searching for clues of alterations.

In April 2022, a campaign for Kardashian's SKIMS line featuring iconic supermodels sparked questions around whether photos of Tyra Banks were retouched.

The reality TV star's shapewear line united four of the fashion industry's most-celebrated models for its new campaign, with Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel all featured in the ad.

Instagram account Problematic Fame, which is dedicated to highlighting celebrity picture-editing and how it has an impact on beauty standards, has accused the brand of retouching former America's Next Top Model host Banks' body.

"Appalled to see the amount of photoshop done to Tyra Banks' body in Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS campaign," the account said on Instagram stories, while sharing side-by-side comparisons of Banks in the campaign's photos and video.

"For a brand that prides themselves on body positivity and inclusivity, this is low."

Problematic Fame added in a second story: "In what world does editing Tyra's body into a clone of Kim's endorse any sort of body positivity or inclusivity?"

At the time, Newsweek had contacted SKIMS and a representative of Banks for clarification on whether any image-editing software was used.