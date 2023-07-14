Heartwarming

Hearts Melt Over Labrador Who Could 'Swim All Day' After Moving Near a Lake

By
Heartwarming Dogs Pets Viral TikTok

After moving to a new home, one Labrador is now enjoying her daily swims in a nearby lake, and social-media users have hailed the owner for making all her dog's wishes come true.

The adorable video was posted on July 11 by TikTok user @katedavidsun and has almost 630,000 views in only three days. The footage shows how much her black Labrador, Reese, thrives when she's in the water. At first, the dog is content to sit on the paddleboard while her owner guides them across the lake, but after a while, the temptation grows, and Reese can't help but dive in.

After relocating to Northern Virginia, @katedavidsun said on TikTok that "this is exactly what [she] dreamed about" for Reese, as "she loves the water so much."

Labrador on a paddle board
A woman and her Labrador sit on a paddleboard. Since relocating to Northern Virginia, Reese the dog certainly loves going in the water every day, her owner said. Gajus/Getty Images

It's no surprise that Reese loves the water, as it's a common trait for Labradors. In fact, the American Kennel Club (AKC) says that the breed was even made for the water. Labradors have a sturdy tail that can steer them through the water, and their thick, waterproof coat will keep the dogs warm in lakes or seas of any temperature. The AKC adds that, since Labradors were first bred in the freezing Newfoundland temperatures, they're well accustomed to swimming in icy water.

Labradors have an abundance of energy that they need to expend, so plenty of exercise is required each day. Some owners might opt for a nice walk around the neighborhood, while others might prefer a steep hike, but a Labrador will be more than happy to trade the walk for a swim instead. Going for a swim, and retrieving objects, are among the breed's favorite activities, according to the AKC.

Since moving to their new home by the lake, @katedavidsun has regularly shared clips of her and Reese enjoying the water. The move has certainly been a hit with the Labrador, as her owner added that "she could swim all day" if given the chance.

@katedavidsun

she could swim all day

♬ original sound - e !! 🎸

Even when Reese is laying on the paddleboard, she still likes to have part of her touching the water, and in the video, she can be seen with her paws dangling over the edge of the board so they're in the lake.

Many social-media users have lauded the owner for making her dog so happy, with the post receiving over 215 comments already from supportive TikTok viewers.

One comment reads: "Normalize making our dog's dreams come true."

Another person wrote: "This is adorable. Thank you for being an amazing dog mom."

Newsweek reached out to @katedavidsun via email for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC