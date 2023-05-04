Labrador Licking Window Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Your Dog Is Broken'

A hilarious video of a yellow Labrador aimlessly licking a window pane has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.3 million views.

In the video posted by user @odinandtucker, Tucker the Labrador can be seen giving all his attention to licking the window, with his nose squashed flat up against it, while maintaining eye contact with his owner.

"I think your dog is broken," wrote one user. "Seeing this video is the only thing that makes sense in my life currently" commented another.

A stock image of a yellow Labrador with its tongue out. A similar dog has been dubbed "broken" after being filmed aimlessly licking a window. feedough/Getty Images

Labrador retrievers have held the top spot on the American Kennel Club (AKC) most popular breeds list since 1991, but in 2022 it was toppled off the gold-medal podium by the French bulldog, which had come a close second in 2021.

Still a firm favorite around the world, Labrador retrievers were bred to be game-hunting dogs and are known for their love of water. Their thick tail, sometimes called an "otter tail", acts like a powerful rudder and they have other special adaptions to make them completely at home in the water. Labrador retrievers have webbed feet that help them swim strongly, and their double thick coats mean they can keep warm in freezing temperatures.

Labradors are described by the AKC as "easygoing, affectionate, energetic dogs…equally at home on the couch or in the field." The AKC points out that dog's name is misleading, "as they don't hail from Labrador in Canada, but nearby Newfoundland where they worked as duck retrievers and helped fishermen, until English nobles brought the breed to the U.K. in the 19th century, and set about refining and standardizing it."

Labradors have been caught on camera in the past doing all sorts of entertaining things. Newsweekhas featured the breed taking on the role of flower girl at a wedding, carrying its owners shopping, and throwing a temper tantrum.

Users on TikTok found the bizarre video hilarious, with one user commenting, "our dog does the exact same thing! lol tongue is stuck to everything. The door, the bakers rack, cabinets, carpet, couch, anything," while another said, "Did anyone else see him looking like he laughed near the end..lol too funny."

Newsweek has reached out to @odinandtucker via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.