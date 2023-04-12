Labrador Practicing To Be a Flower Girl by Throwing Petals Melts Hearts

Dogs soon become much-loved members of the family so it is only fair that they are invited to their owners' big day. Some lucky canines like Bea, the black Labrador, even get the opportunity to be more than a wedding guest.

In a viral TikTok clip shared by @julieandbea, the dog's first attempt at being a flower girl has left the internet impressed. Bea can be seen walking down the corridor and using her mouth to take flower petals out of a bucket before putting them on the floor.

Previously a poll of 2,000 dog owners, commissioned by Amazon Handmade and conducted by OnePoll, found that the most popular roles for dogs on the big day were as ring bearer (50 percent), flower girl (17 percent), and page boy (13 percent).

A stock image of a Golden Retriever wearing wreath made of beautiful flowers on wedding. Over 1 million TikTok users have praised a Labrador practising to be a flower girl online. Liudmila Chernetska/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Zoe Burke, a wedding expert, spoke to Newsweek about the clip that has 1.5 million views and 313,400 likes.

Burke, the editor of Hitched.co.uk, said: "While it all might sound really easy and quite cute to have your pet with you on your big day, there are lots of things to consider before making that happen. They won't understand what's being asked of them, so it's important to make their 'job' as easy to grasp as possible.

"Training dogs to do un-dog-like things can be quite hard, so couples shouldn't be disheartened if their pooch doesn't quite cooperate as first hoped. You need to make sure the day is as fun for them as it is for you, rather than something scary that they might get in trouble for if they don't do it right.

"Not all dogs are going to be comfortable with all the things a wedding entails; the loud music, the large groups of people hanging around, the lack of comfortable places to take a rest, so there is a lot to consider first."

"Engaged couples may want to think about a designated dog sitter for the day—whether it be someone from the wedding party, someone they hire (yes, dog chaperones for weddings exist!), or someone their pet is really familiar with and who will feel safe with."

This is to ensure the dog has regular walks and can go to the potty. Burke also urges couples to think about the dog's needs.

"There will need to be somewhere quiet and comfy for them to chill out and relax once their part in the day is over, as well as fresh water and snacks to keep their energy up," she added.

Over 920 TikTok users have commented on the video since it was shared on March 28.

The top comment has racked up 27,400 likes, it said: "Excuse me, DAY ONE??? She's going to do great."

"I'm already happily married but would consider divorce just to hire her for my next wedding," joked another.

Other users have advised Julie to play the song she will be walking down the aisle to whilst practicing and another user has prompted the owner to try again in a busy place.

Newsweek reached out to @julieandbea for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

