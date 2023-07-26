Labrador Obsessed With Ice Cream Delights Internet: 'Ultimate Joy of Life'

A video of a Labrador's adorable reaction to an ice cream truck has gone viral on TikTok.

The footage was shared by TikTok user Vanessa Krisza-Hayes (@vhazey) and had over 793,000 views at the time of writing.

A caption shared with the video reads: "When your dog is obsessed with ice cream." The clip shows a yellow Labrador sitting on the side of a street, eagerly awaiting an approaching ice cream truck.

A stock image of a Labrador licking ice cream off a cone held out by a hand. A video of a labrador that's "obsessed with ice cream" has gone viral on TikTok iStock / Getty Images Plus

The Labrador's obsessive behavior over food could be down to genetics.

A Cambridge University study, published in Cell Metabolism in May 2016, found that some Labradors have a mutation in their DNA that may predispose them to weight gain.

"There is some hard-wired biology behind that persistent food-seeking behavior," said Eleanor Raffan, a co-author of the study, The Guardian reported at the time of the study's release.

The research stated: "Of all dog breeds for which data have been reported, Labrador retrievers have the greatest documented obesity prevalence and have been shown to be more food motivated than other breeds..."

The study reported that a "deletion in the pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) gene" was associated with "increased body weight, adiposity and food motivation in both Labrador retrievers as well as the closely related flat-coat retrievers."

The study also found that this mutation is "significantly more common in Labradors selected to become assistance dog breeding stock than those selected to be companions."

The viral clip shows the Labrador sitting on a grassy patch on a sidewalk, seemingly transfixed on an ice cream truck seen in the distance.

As the truck turns the corner and drives up to the grass, the pup is seen getting up and approaching the truck window before the clip ends.

According to a later video, the Labrador and his Great Dane canine friend got their ice cream in the end.

The Labrador's love for ice cream has delighted users on TikTok.

User amanda daly said: "Dogs literally are the ultimate joy of life," while miikawaadizi.anishinaabe wrote: "...he deserves it all."

Kellie D'Alessandro said: "He's just the sweetest doggie."

User shez🇼🇸 wrote: "omg [oh my god] sooooo adorable," and Ash said: "Cutest thing I've seen in a while."

Angie pointed out: "The perfect sit, waiting patiently."

User annaserrano566 said: "He deserves ice cream for being good baby."

