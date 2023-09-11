Labrador's Reason for Waking Owner Up at 2:45 am Delights Viewers

A yellow Labrador called Daisy has left the internet in stitches after her owner revealed the reason why she woke her up in the middle of the night to go outside.

In a hilarious clip that went viral on social media, the dog owner explained: "Wakes me up at 2:45 am to go outside... thought she had to go potty... nope. This is what she wanted..."

The viral video, shared on TikTok earlier in September, under the username Christinerunde, shows Daisy outside in the garden in the middle of the night, splashing in the kids' pool, trying to fight the summer heat in the best possible way.

Stock image of a Labrador.

While some dogs will try to run away from water, Labrador retrievers all love water. In fact, according to the American Kennel Club, these dogs were actually made for water.

The website explained that their thick tail, also known as an "otter tail," is used as a powerful rudder, their webbed feet help them swim fast. Their thick, waterproof coats also keep them warm even in cold water.

But even though your Labrador retriever may love water, you should make sure to supervise them if you ever catch them splashing in a puddle.

As previously reported by Newsweek, stagnant water often contains toxins, parasites, and bacteria that could end up leaving your best friend with all kinds of infections and diseases.

If you suspect that your dog has consumed contaminated water from a questionable source or if they exhibit any signs of illness, it is essential to consult your veterinarian promptly to rule out any health concerns and receive appropriate treatment if necessary.

The video, posted a week ago, went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 5.7 million views and 710,000 likes.

One user, Really, commented: "If the pool was in the house we wouldn't have this problem, now would we?" And crystlcmps said: "I meannn she's just living her best life."

RB wrote: "Hahaha my dog wakes me up so I will go downstairs to let him out realize he didn't follow he just wanted my pillow to sleep on." "Queens feel no regret," read another comment.

And tiff_crowe added: "She's just drawing down the moon and reconnecting with her feminine energy. Let her live her life mom."

