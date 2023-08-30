Senior Labrador Refusing To Follow Owner Has Internet in Stitches—'Said No'

A senior Labrador refusing her owner's offers for a ride so she can continue unwinding in the shade has delighted thousands of TikTok users.

While the 13-year-old Labrador, named Butterball, often climbs on board her owner's Gator utility vehicle, there are days when the exertion is far too great, and she prefers to simply observe. On August 21, the moment when "Butterball said no" was caught by her owner as he stopped to see if she'd join him.

The hilarious video of the Labrador's adamant refusal was posted on TikTok (@butterballthatsme) and it's amused many social media users. After going viral, the video has amassed over 299,000 views and more than 59,300 likes on TikTok so far.

Alongside the video, Butterball's owner explained that "she [was] enjoying the shade and swimming in the ponds" instead of going for a ride with him. As her mobility isn't what it used to be, Butterball sometimes struggles climbing onto the buggy, so when she does choose to hop on board, her owner will often help her up.

Butterball, the 13-year-old Labrador, laying down while her owner calls her over. The Labrador wasn't too interested in climbing on board with her owner, preferring to watch him from a distance instead. @butterballthatsme

Many owners will notice the signs of aging in their dogs through their slower pace, increased sleep patterns, and possible stiffness as they move around. The American Kennel Club (AKC) suggests that Labradors have an average life expectancy of 11 to 13 years, but there are changes that owners can make to help dogs feel more comfortable in their twilight years.

It's still vitally important to help a senior dog get their daily exercise, but the AKC notes that owners might have to slow it down and be aware of the dog's limitations. Low impact activities, such as swimming and gentle games of fetch, are safer options and they can also reduce any cognitive decline. Providing the dog with mental stimulation will keep their mind sharp and encourage engagement.

Aside from keeping the dog stimulated and enriched, the AKC also says that owners should ensure their home is accessible for the older dog, and that they have a thick, comfortable bed to lay in. Jumping onto the couch or climbing stairs may no longer be an option, so having soft places to sleep which are easy to climb into will reduce any pain or exertion.

Butterball certainly isn't going to do anything she doesn't want to do, and she's more than happy to sit on the sidelines while her owner does the manual work.

Hundreds of TikTok users loved seeing how determined the Labrador was to continue relaxing rather than tire herself out.

One commenter wrote: "Butterball has earned a day off all her hard work."

Another person joked: "It's okay Butterball, you can take a break."

