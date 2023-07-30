Lake Lanier Death: Man Electrocuted After Jumping Into 'Haunted' Water

A man died from electrocution on Sunday after jumping into Lake Lanier, a destination that has built a reputation among some as "haunted."

Lake Lanier is located in Northern Georgia, situated next to Gainesville and roughly 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. A manmade reservoir opened to the public in 1956, the lake has gained a reputation as one of the deadliest bodies of water in the United States, with over 700 deaths reported across its nearly six-decade history.

On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported the death of 24-year-old Thomas Milner at the lake near Lanier Beach South Road. Taking place on Thursday, the incident saw Milner get electrocuted after jumping into the water from a dock owned by his family, according to local news station Fox 5 Atlanta.

A family friend was the first to try and pull Milner out of the water using a ladder, but was unsuccessful. Neighbors then took a boat out on the water to where he was, with one jumping in to try and rescue him. The individual reported feeling a burning sensation in the water, realizing that it was an electrical shock from an unknown source. The individual swam back to the shore and switched off an electrical power box, which allowed him to safely return to the water and pull Milner out, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Rowers are seen on Georgia's Lake Lanier. A 24-year-old man died in the lake's waters on Thursday after being electrocuted by an unknown source. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Efforts by Milner's uncle to administer CPR were unsuccessful. First responders arrived at the scene and took him to Northside Forsyth Hospital, where he passed away. No other information about Milner or the situation surrounding his death has been released at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Newsweek reached out to the Georgia DNR via email for comment.

Numerous supernatural stories and superstitions have cropped up around Lake Lanier over the decades due to its deadly history, including local rumors that it may be haunted, according to The Jerusalem Post. Prior to its groundbreaking as a reservoir in the 1950s, the land played host to a grim series of events involving a town that was once situated in the area, Oscarville. In 1912, a series of incidents led to lynch mobs targeting various African-American residents with violence. The conflict eventually led the white community to forcibly displace nearly all of Forsyth County's Black residents, who accounted for 10 percent of the population at the time.

Earlier this month, Tameka Foster, ex-wife of pop singer Usher, put forward her support for a petition to drain the lake and remove harmful debris from it that continues to threaten nearby communities. Foster's son, Kile Glover, died in a jet ski accident on the lake in July 2012.