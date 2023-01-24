Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry

A sausage dog named Nelly has left the internet in stitches after a video of her antics at supper time went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Saturday by the dog's owner, under the username Nellyandnancy_sausagesis, the "sassy" dachshund can be seen stomping her feet on the sofa twice and giving her owner an "eye twitch," like a "toddler" would do when they're hungry.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "As if my dog stomped her foot like a stroppy toddler because she's hungry," and in the comments, they revealed that actually Nelly does this beginning at 4 p.m. every day.

According to Hill's Pets, even though you only mean love, spoiling your pets can become a problem if it starts to affect their health, and you should look for different ways to express your love to them.

One sign that they're spoiled is that you're always very quick to carry them when they're tired, which encourages their laziness and could potentially affect their health. Instead, they suggest that if your pup is in good health, you should try rewarding them on a long walk with a treat or try playing closer to home, either indoors or at a nearby park or field.

If you like to spoil your dog with food, keep in mind that could also affect their health. Too many snacks can lead your dog to be overweight, which comes with a number of other health risks.

"Treats should only account for 10 percent of your dog's total daily caloric intake," according to Hill's Pets. "You should also avoid feeding them any human food without your veterinarian's recommendation."

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving more than 940,200 views and 137,200 likes.

One user, Tyles Grant, commented: "she said 'I did and I'll do it again. WATCH ME!" And Milliethemischiefmaker said: "Dogs are so sassy!" Terriecarr90 added: "I've watched this so many times and can't stop laughing the attitude."

Another user, Paige Hobson, said: "My dachshund does this too, they have such an attitude problem." And Clorecia wrote: "Too funny and really cute and really naughty."

Annahern92 said: "Did you not see me the first time ma'am?" And Iknowdatswhyisaidit added: "Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy."

Sophie Oneill commented: "The eye twitch after you said "did you just stomp your foot at me" then proceeds to do it again."

Newsweek reached out to Nellyandnancy_sausagesis for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.