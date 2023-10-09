Laughter at What Dog Does Home Alone for the First Time: 'Trusted Too Soon'

The internet has been laughing after a dog owner shared what their long-term foster dog did the first time she was left alone.

TikTok user @goth_pack is looking after a Boston terrier to prevent her return to a shelter. Offered a long-term foster home, Freya has been getting on well so far.

Well-behaved and easily manageable, and getting along well with the other dogs in the house, the pet owners decided to conduct a trial run—giving Freya free roam of the house while they were out.

"She's really good with our other dogs and pretty easy to manage while we are home," the text overlay on the video said.

In the viral video, which can be seen here, the results of the test were clear. With more than 539,000 views, the video showcased Freya's antics and revealed why she may not yet be trusted to stay home alone.

Thanks to an indoor pet camera, the owners were able to see Freya's escapade as she fearlessly jumped onto the dining table, getting a great vantage on the house and with a definite sense of pride in her newfound elevation.

The Boston terrier was recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 1893 and today is the 24th most popular dog breed in the U.S.

Often nicknamed the "American Gentleman," the breed originated in the late 19th century in the U.S. A crossbreed of the White English Terrier and bulldog, they have a distinctive tuxedo black and white coat.

Known for being friendly, intelligent and affectionate, they are loved as family pets—particularly thanks to their small size and adaptability.

"We trusted too soon," joked the caption on the now-viral video, while in hundreds of comments people shared their reactions and own anecdotes about Boston terriers.

Gage Smith jokingly commented: "Boston terriers LOVE getting on top of things they aren't supposed to be on," highlighting an apparently common breed trait. While metrorido added: "Good news... She feels at home."

Humor continued as denarebeach1 playfully quipped, "You have to keep this perfect table decoration." Samsam213333 enthusiastically remarked, "I'd say she passed the vibe check. She's a keeper."

Freya isn't the first dog to make people laugh after being caught on camera. Like the Boston Terrier that was filmed while his owner slept with hilarious results, or the Shih Tzu Bubbles who had people in hysterics with her home-alone antics.

