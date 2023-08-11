Laughter at Dog's Reaction to New Puppy Getting 'All the Attention'

A dog's hilarious reaction to a new puppy coming into the house has left viewers of the TikTok video laughing.

User @daisythegoldiee shared golden retriever Daisy's reaction to Maple coming to live with them. In the viral video, which has gotten 3 million views, Daisy shows her clear disapproval of the new family member with a squinting face as she looks down from the stairs.

The text overlay says: "POV: Watching the new puppy get all the attention in the house."

@daisythegoldiee Looking for a new family who will put me first 😤 Anyone adopting?? ♬ original sound - Zeus

Introducing a puppy to an existing dog can take some time, but as sociable animals, many pups love greeting a new friend. For instance, there was the Samoyed that did "happy wiggles" upon seeing the new puppy for the first time or the dachshund that was "smitten" with the family's new puppy.

How to Introduce a New Dog to the House

Niki French, a dog trainer at Pup Talk and author of Stop Walking Your Dog: A Guide to Training Your Nervous, Reactive, or Over-Excited Pup, told Newsweek: "Introductions between new dogs need to be calmly managed by the humans. They can be introduced on the opposite side of a physical barrier, giving both dogs the opportunity to approach and freely move away.

"Also, having the dogs on leads means we can control the interactions if we need to, although making sure the lead is loose and we are feeling calm can also help," she said.

French also suggests ensuring that the setting for the dogs' first meeting is carefully managed, removing anything high value and even thinking about a meetup outside at first.

"Removing high-value toys and treats when new dogs are meeting can help avoid any conflict over these resources," French said. "Access to favorite sleeping spots like sofas or beds should also be managed carefully. Some dogs will be relaxed about a new dog sharing a space, others may not."

Stock photos show adult and puppy golden retrievers. A golden retriever's reaction to a new puppy getting "all of the attention" has amused viewers of the TikTok video. Wirestock/Bigandt_Photography/Getty Images

Similarly, a first meeting outside of the home can help prevent any instant guarding behaviors or discomfort when a new pet your dog doesn't know is in its space.

Other videos showed that Daisy gets along quite well with her new canine companion. But viewers were amused by her hilarious facial expression when Maple got lots of attention.

Among the over 1,000 comments, Nick wrote: "The eyes get squintier every clip." User Kate demanded: "You give him a hug right now!"

"The stink eye is fierce," said Brandi Lyn. And victoriacarey28 wrote: "The range on his face is hilarious."

"Lmao stop he's so cute," said Mooreni Soto.

Newsweek reached out to @daisythegoldiee for comment via email.

