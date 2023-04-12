On the Internet

Laughter Over Grumpy Golden Retriever's Expression—'Wrong Side of the Bed'

A video of a golden retriever's grumpy reaction to its owner has amused viewers after it was shared online.

In the viral clip shared on TikTok by user benny_and_remy, a seemingly annoyed golden retriever could be seen standing at the top of the stairs.

During the video, the owner can be heard saying: "Are you grumpy? Are you a little grumper wearing your grumpy pantaloons? Are you floofy McGrump grump? Is your name Grump McGrumperson?"

While the woman was talking, the camera zoomed in on the golden retriever and captured its apparent annoyance.

The video was captioned: "Someone got up on the wrong side of the bed this morning."

The golden retriever is among the most popular dogs in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club's (AKC) website. "Goldens are outgoing, trustworthy, and eager-to-please family dogs, and relatively easy to train," it says.

"They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood. These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play. For a breed built to retrieve waterfowl for hours on end, swimming and fetching are natural pastimes," the AKC says.

@benny_and_remy

Someone got up on the wrong side of the bed this morning! #pet #pets #puppytiktok #puppylove #puppy #goldenretrieversoftiktok #puppydog #puppies #doglover #doggo #goldenretrieverlife #goldenretrieverpuppy #petsoftiktok #puppie #retriever #retrieversoftiktok #funny

♬ original sound - ✨Walter the Catt✨

Since being shared on Sunday, the post has attracted more than 2.9 million views and was liked an estimated 506,100 times. The overwhelming majority of those who commented on the post complimented the seemingly grumpy golden retriever.

Golden retriever
A golden retriever is seen in New York City's Washington Square Park. A viral TikTok video of a golden retriever reacting grumpily to its owner drew comments in support of the pet. Photo by James Devaney/GC Images/Getty

User AnneikaPlays said: "I've never ever seen a dog that looks like a dog, a bear/teddy bear and human all at once. OMG (oh my God) I want to squish the cutiepie."

Cindy Smith added: "I don't think I've seen a grumpy golden. So cute."

Daviddennis8190 wrote: "He looks like 'you're lucky I don't like stairs or I'd tackle you." And Major Cliff said: "The face the dog gives me when she's woken up before 2 p.m."

While the AKC says the French bulldog was the most popular dog in the U.S. in 2022, the golden retriever was not far behind.

"The Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd Dog, and Poodle take ranks two through five, respectively. Rottweilers moved from No. 8 to No. 7, while the Dachshund bumped the German Shorthaired Pointer from No. 9 in 2021 to No. 10 in 2022," according to the AKC.

Newsweek has contacted benny_and_remy for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

