Owner Reveals Hilarious Theory Behind Goldendoodle's 'Strangely Human Eyes'

Most people have seen or heard of "puppy dog eyes," but in one case a goldendoodle owner has turned to the internet to showcase his dog's "human eyes."

The viral TikTok clip shared to a page dedicated to the chocolate canine @rosie_posie914 has racked up 2.2 million views and 238,000 likes.

Rosie's owner, who recorded the clip, can be heard asking if other people's dogs have "normal eyes or strangely human eyes that make you think he has trapped the soul of a human person inside his body and you need to get him out otherwise something terrible is going to happen."

Meanwhile, Rosie is sitting on a seat and appears to be avoiding direct eye contact with the owner.

The anatomy of a dog's eye is very similar to the human eye, with upper and lower eyelids. Other goldendoodle owners also said that their pups had similar looks, but it isn't clear why.

Veterinary surgeon Dr. Linda Simon, who works for Pooch & Mutt, a natural dog food company based in the U.K., spoke about the cross-breed and possible eye issues.

She said: "Goldendoodles are not especially prone to eye issues, but there are some conditions that owners should be aware of."

They includes:

Progressive retinal atrophy . This is blindness that occurs because the cells within the eye degenerate over time. It's inherited from either mum or dad, so those who will be bred should be screened first. Sadly, there is no cure for this condition.

Cataracts . If a Goldendoodle develops cataracts, we will see a milky film covering the eye, which means light can't enter properly, and the dog's eyesight fades. They are most often seen in dogs with diabetes. There is a surgery that can remove cataracts, but it is highly specialized and costly.

Glaucoma. Glaucoma is increased intra-ocular pressure that causes significant discomfort. Vets can measure the pressure to check if it's too high, and this condition would usually be managed medically with drops.

A file photo of a goldendoodle in a garden. The same breed has recently gone viral as her owner compared her eyes to human eyes. Rachel Lodin/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The popular clip has received a lot of traction and more than 1,745 comments.

One comment with 2,772 likes said: "The dog is like "don't be suspicious, don't be suspicious."

"I think it's a doodle thing. Never met a doodle that didn't have human like eyes," said another.

Another person agrees with the owner: "There is no doubt in my mind there is definitely a human in there."

"Everyone is saying it's a doodle things, but y'all it's the POODLE part!" said another user.

Newsweek reached out to @rosie_posie914 for comment via TikTok. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

