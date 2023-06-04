Lauren Boebert Laughs Off DNA Test 'Proving' Ex-Wrestler Is Not Her Father

Lauren Boebert has confirmed former wrestling star Stan Lane is not her biological father, as her mother had asserted, after the results of a second paternity test were returned on May 11.

In a statement the House Republican noted she had "never publicly claimed he was my father," before joking "the Toby Keith song, 'Who's Your Daddy' hits a bit differently now."

Boebert has emerged as one of the most outspoken figures on the Republican right, since first being elected to represent Colorado's third congressional district in November 2020. A fervent Donald Trump supporter, she narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to secure reelection in 2022.

Shawn Roberts Bentz, the Colorado Republican's mother, had a short-lived relationship with Lane during the 1980s. Following Boebert's birth in 1986, Bentz tried to claim child support from Lane, who agreed to take part in a court ordered paternity test in 1990.

Lauren Boebert speaks during a news conference with the House Freedom Caucus on the debt-limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Boebert has confirmed retired wrestler Stan Lane has taken a second paternity test, confirming he isn't her biological father. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

This concluded he wasn't the father, but some doubt was thrown on the result after it emerged the lab-worker who conducted the test had switched the results of an NFL player for $500, in an unrelated case.

When news of the alellged deception broke, more than two decades later, Lane agreed to take a second paternity test, with The Daily Beast reporting he gave Boebert "physical custody of the DNA sample" so there would be no doubt over the result.

In a statement sent to The Daily Beast, and wrestling website PWInsider.com, Lane commented: "The results came back on May 11, 2023. They were conclusive that I had a 0.0% chance of being the biological father.

"Once we both reviewed the results Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren's apology on behalf of herself and her mother."

Describing the impact of the claim on him personally, he said: "This situation and the numerous false claims made against me over the years has been stressful for me and my family.

"I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably. I and other close members of my inner circle have been dragged into this as well."

He added: "I wish Lauren all the best in her future endeavors. If she continues the search for her biological father I hope she finds the answers she has been looking for."

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Boebert confirmed the result, commenting: "I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father. I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father—but certainly, that allegation is out there."

Boebert was criticized for failing to vote on Wednesday against the debt-ceiling deal negotiated between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, despite having spoken out against it publicly.

On Saturday, the Colorado Republican released a video on Twitter describing her non-vote as a "no-show protest" in response to the legislation being "shoved down our throats."

Newsweek has contacted Representative Boebert for comment by email.