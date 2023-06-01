Lauren Boebert Faces Scrutiny Over Absence From Debt Ceiling Vote

Lauren Boebert has come under fire after failing to take part in Wednesday's vote on the debt ceiling deal negotiated by President Biden and Speaker McCarthy, despite vowing to vote against it and stating "we can do better."

The agreement passed the House by 314 votes to 117, with Democratic support required to get the bill through the Republican-controlled chamber.

Some Republicans have been fiercely critical of the deal, which, they argue, doesn't go far enough in slashing federal spending. Boebert's failure to vote could see her come under pressure from her political allies.

Lauren Boebert speaks during a news conference with the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Colorado Republican has come under fire for failing to vote against the agreement in the House. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

Capitol Hill reporter Juliegrace Brufke, who works for Axios, reported Boebert "narrowly missed the vote" after "running up the steps right as they gaveled."

Newsweek has contacted Representative Boebert by email asking for comment on why she didn't cast her vote.

Democrat Adam Frisch, who Boebert narrowly beat in the November 2022 election for Colorado's third congressional district, and is set to stand again in 2024, hit out at the Colorado Republican on Twitter.

He retweeted Brufke's update, adding: "How can you represent #CO03 when you don't even show up? What was more important than voting?"

Jon Cooper, who chairs the anti-Trump campaign group The Democratic Coalition, wrote: "Lauren Boebert was a vocal opponent of the bipartisan debt ceiling bill — but she ended up MISSING tonight's vote entirely. Is anyone surprised?"

Another Twitter user, from Washington state, wrote: "@laurenboebert very disappointed that you did not even vote. We expected more from the conservative firebrand."

In total, 71 Republicans voted against the deal, along with 46 Democrats who thought the cuts it contained went too far or were angered by the more strenuous food assistance program work requirements it contained.

Speaking about the agreement on Tuesday, Boebert said: "In short, tomorrow's bill is a bunch of fake news and fake talking points and does nothing to rein in out-of-control federal spending.

"If every Republican voted the way that they campaigned, they would vote against tomorrow's bad deal."

News of a preliminary deal between Biden and McCarthy was first confirmed by them on Saturday before a final agreement was struck on Sunday.

Under its terms, the U.S. debt limit will be increased over the next two years, from its current $31.5 trillion, in exchange for some federal spending cuts.

Spending will remain "roughly flat" in 2024, unless it relates to either defense or the military, and only increase by one percent in 2025. The agreement was struck to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debts for the first time in history, which was on track to happen in the first week of June.