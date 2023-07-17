Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Get Into 'Fistfight': GOP Rep.

House GOP colleagues of Representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene have spoken out about the pair's apparent feud, with at least one predicting that it could lead to a "fistfight" between the two.

Once considered allies in the House GOP's further-right caucus, Boebert, the two-term congresswoman from Colorado, and Greene, the two-term congresswoman from Georgia, have seemingly been engaged in a feud since finding themselves on opposing sides of the intra-party fight over electing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

Last month, Greene reportedly called Boebert a "little b***h" on the House floor over public comments made about her. The Georgia representative also accused Boebert of copying articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden that she previously filed. The Colorado representative reportedly countered that accusation, insisting that she had not read Greene's articles of impeachment.

On Monday, The Daily Beast published an article about the simmering conflict, citing numerous other House Republicans. Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee notably told the outlet that he expects that a "fistfight" could potentially break out between the two lawmakers at any time.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, (left) and Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, are seen outside the U.S. Capitol on February 1 in Washington, D.C. House GOP colleagues of the two congresswomen have spoken out about the pair's apparent feud, with at least one predicting that it could lead to a "fistfight" between the two. Drew Angerer/Getty

"A fistfight could break out at any moment," he said, later noting that he was not being facetious and would enjoy such an encounter as a fan of professional wrestling. "I am friends with both of them. It's entertaining to think that a fistfight could break out at any movement. I kind of dig that."

Boebert didn't deny the tense exchange with Greene on the House floor, telling The Daily Beast last month: "Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America."

Around the same time, Greene told Fox News host Howard Kurtz during an appearance on Media Buzz that it's "unfortunate" that Boebert allegedly released their House floor conversation.

"Well, you know, I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press," she said. "But once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that's, in fact, what I said."

Newsweek reached out to the offices of Boebert and Greene via email for comment.

Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona added that the conflict, whatever it may be, is a "two-way sword."

"I just think that whatever is there, could be utilized both ways," Gosar said, The Daily Beast reported Monday. "People make decisions that they have to work and live by, and you kind of hate being in their shoes."

The report also found a general sentiment from other members of the House GOP that the situation between the two congresswomen was a "tinderbox" that could only last so much longer before blowing up. Others also suggested that one of the two might try to "destroy the other."

In response to a question from The Daily Beast about her ousting from the House Freedom Caucus, which Boebert is also a member of, Greene dismissed the situation as "drama."

"Dude, do you do anything besides report on complete drama and b******t?" she asked. "No, I'm serious."

Despite their conflict, Boebert on Thursday voted in favor of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that Greene had proposed. The Georgia congresswoman had put forward three proposals, including one that would have pulled funding for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, all of which were overwhelmingly voted down.