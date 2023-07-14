Lauren Boebert Shows Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene After Fallout

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appeared to briefly put her feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene to one side in order to support the Georgia congresswoman's amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act.

On Thursday, the House voted overwhelmingly to reject three of Greene's amendments to the Pentagon policy bill—including one which would have pulled $300 million in funding to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion—by a margin of 89-341.

The House also rejected Greene's amendments to strike the creation of a Center of Excellence in Ukraine by 95-332, and a third demanding that no cluster munitions or cluster munitions technology be sold or sent to Ukraine by 157-276 votes.

In all three cases, Boebert voted yes on Greene's amendments, despite tensions between the MAGA Republicans boiling over in recent weeks. It is unclear if Boebert's support for Greene's amendments was an olive branch following frequent clashes between the pair, or if Boebert, who has been critical of aid to Ukraine, was supporting them in a bid to push through any Republican proposal to limit or roll back any U.S. involvement in the conflict.

Boebert's and Greene's offices have been contacted for comment via email.

(L) Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and (R) Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert at the U.S. Capitol June 23, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Boebert voted to support three of Greene's amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act amid tensions between the pair. Getty Images/Win McNamee

The former allies within the GOP have been feuding for the past few months, with Greene reportedly calling Boebert a "little b****" in late June on the House floor over apparent comments the Colorado congresswoman made about her in public.

Greene accused Boebert of copying articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden that the Georgia congresswoman had filed.

Nick Dyer, a spokesperson for Greene, confirmed to several news outlets that the reports on the argument on the House floor, first published by The Daily Beast, were accurate. Greene herself later confirmed some aspects of the incident while speaking to reporters.

"I had already introduced articles of impeachment on Joe Biden for the border, asked her to co-sponsor mine—she didn't," Greene said. "She basically copied my articles and then introduced them and then changed them to a privileged resolution."

When asked about Greene's claims that she copied her resolution, Boebert replied: "I'm not in middle school," reported NBC News. In a previous statement to The Daily Beast, Boebert insisted that Greene "is not my enemy."

"I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America," Boebert said.

Shortly after the incident between the pair on the House floor, Republicans voted to remove Greene from the House Freedom Caucus, of which Boebert is also a member. Boebert has so far not spoken publicly about Greene's removal from the panel.

In a tweet on Thursday night after the House rejected her amendments, Greene said: "The NDAA needlessly contains $300 million for Ukraine after Congress already sent $113 billion last year.

"Many in the Senate is demanding that Ukraine join NATO, once that happens America will have boots on the ground in Ukraine. We should be negotiating peace NOT funding and fueling war."