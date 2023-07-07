After being removed from the House Freedom Caucus, Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted a video of herself golfing, saying that the key to success is to avoid "distractions."

The Georgia representative is a Donald Trump loyalist known for her incendiary words and her support of several far-right conspiracy theories. She was ousted by the Freedom Caucus after its members voted to remove her at the end of June. It's not clear whether the vote has completely removed Greene from the group.

A Caucus member mentioned by media on Thursday said Greene was removed after clashing with a fellow lawmaker. While the episode was not specified, the move came only weeks after Greene had a very public argument with Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, whom she allegedly called a "little b****" on the House floor.

The two were arguing over Boebert's plan to try to force an impeachment vote on President Joe Biden. Greene accused Boebert of copying her previous attempts to do the same. Both have called for Biden's impeachment many times in the past couple of years.

"A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she's done," Maryland Rep. Andy Harris told reporters, declining to say how he voted. POLITICO first reported the move.

Harris added that Greene's support for House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and for the debt limit bill may have also contributed to getting her ousted from the group of hardliners. "I think all of that mattered," Harris said.

Greene responded to being ousted with an official statement to the media that didn't directly address the move. "In Congress, I serve Northwest Georgia first, and serve no group in Washington," she said.

"My America First credentials, guided by my Christian faith, are forged in steel, seared into my character, and will never change. I will work with ANYONE who wants to secure our border, protect our children inside the womb and after they are born, end the forever foreign wars, and do the work to save this country," she added.

"The GOP has less than two years to show America what a strong, unified Republican-led Congress will do when President Trump wins the White House in 2024. This is my focus, nothing else."

The congresswoman has not yet directly addressed her ousting from the Freedom Caucus in public, but on her Twitter, she posted a video that seemed to respond to what happened.

"Avoiding distractions is the key to staying focused," she tweeted in the caption of a video showing her golfing and striking the ball into the hole.

A spokesperson for Boebert has also spoken out about the vote, telling ABC that "there was nothing personal about Congresswoman Boebert's vote regarding MTG's [Marjorie Taylor Greene's] membership status in the House Freedom Caucus."

