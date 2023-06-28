Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on Impeachment Frenzy

Impeachment has become a go-to cry for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In tweets on Tuesday, the Georgia Republican called for the impeachment of Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves.

Garland's "refusal to prosecute Joe and Hunter Biden while persecuting President Trump and many conservatives is grounds for impeachment," she wrote in one tweet. "It's absolutely unacceptable to allow these criminals to maintain power."

In another tweet, Greene boasted of moving to impeach Biden shortly after he took office.

"I filed Articles of Impeachment on Joe Biden's first full day in office," she wrote. "We already knew many of the crimes he committed then, but now we know so much more in just 6 months of a Republican-led House thanks to the important investigative work being done on @GOPOversight."

Newsweek has contacted Greene's office for further comment via email.

Earlier this week, Greene called for Biden's impeachment after sharing an edited clip that she claimed showed the president "literally admitting his crimes out loud." At an event alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden had joked that he "sold a lot of state secrets" before clarifying that he was "kidding" according to the official White House transcript.

"Greene is trying to make impeachment the 'new normal' in Washington. She'll fail, but she'll win political points with her hard-right base while doing it," Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, told Newsweek.

"Even within today's Republican Party, which certainly isn't a reservoir of political normality, Greene's antics stick out as a clownish partisan sideshow," he said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 30, 2023. In tweets on Tuesday, the Georgia Republican called for the impeachment of Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Greene's latest tweets come after Rep. Lauren Boebert was able to use House rules to force a snap vote that sent her impeachment resolution to congressional committees for consideration, although they are under no obligation to do anything. That measure charges the president with "high crimes and misdemeanors" over his handling of the U.S. border with Mexico.

The move escalated a feud between Boebert and Greene, who reportedly clashed on the House floor last Wednesday.

"I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little b**** to me," Greene told Boebert, according to a report from The Daily Beast. "And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them."

Democrats have argued that the case against Biden makes a mockery of the seriousness of impeachment.

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee, blasted the Republican Party as "a joke" in a speech on June 22, according to The Associated Press.

"Today they're dishonoring this House and dishonoring themselves by bringing to the floor this ridiculous impeachment referral resolution," said McGovern, suggesting twice-impeached former president Donald Trump put his allies up to it.

"This body has become a place where extreme, outlandish and nutty issues get debated passionately, and important ones not at all," he said.

Newsweek reported in 2022 that Greene was behind more than half of attempts to impeach Biden.

Other impeachment efforts by Republicans have targeted Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.