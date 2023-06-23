Lauren Boebert Says Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Not My Enemy' After Fiery Clash

Lauren Boebert played down her spat with Marjorie Taylor Greene during a Fox News appearance on Thursday, insisting her fellow House Republican "is not my enemy."

It follows reports of a heated exchange on Wednesday between the two women on the House floor, during which Greene allegedly described her colleague as "a little b****."

Boebert and Greene are both passionate supporters of Donald Trump, and were considered political allies until they clashed over whether Kevin McCarthy should be elected House speaker in January, since when they have exchanged a number of verbal barbs.



On Wednesday, during an appearance on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, Boebert was asked "what's going on with you and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene?"

Boebert responded: "Sean, I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and my now grandson to come here and just get in spats with people.

"I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans, Coloradans who are suffering from the Democrats' policy. Marjorie is not my enemy. Joe Biden's policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy."

In this combination photo, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks with fellow Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Boebert said Greene "is not my enemy" during a Fox News appearance on Thursday, following the latest spat between the two Republicans. Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The latest clash between the pair took place on Wednesday on the House floor, with The Daily Beast reporting it began when Boebert walked up to Greene and challenged her over "statements you made about me publicly."

According to the publication, Greene responded: "I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little b**** to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them."

Boebert replied claiming she had never even read Greene's articles of impeachment, and said she was "through" with her colleague from Georgia. Greene reportedly shot back "we were never together."

When asked about the confrontation by Politico reporter Olivia Beavers, Greene said The Daily Beast description was "impressively correct."

Boebert also declined to deny the exchange took place, telling The Daily Beast: "Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America."

Newsweek has contacted Representatives Greene and Boebert for comment, via telephone and email respectively.

Boebert introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Tuesday, charging the president with dereliction of duty and abuse of power over his handling of illegal immigration across the U.S./Mexican border.

Speaking to Newsweek, Thomas Gift, a political scientist who heads the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, said the move is likely to have irritated some of Boebert's fellow Republicans.

He said: "Boebert's bringing of impeachment articles against Joe Biden is a political stunt, pure and simple.

"Privately, it's hard to think that many of her Republican colleagues aren't just rolling their eyes at the move, but also feel resentful for putting them in an uncomfortable position.

"No-one wants to be seen as sticking up for the White House or failing to go after the president. At the same time, they know that an impeachment vote is both substantively baseless, and would backfire politically."