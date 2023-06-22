How Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene's Relationship Fell Apart

Republican firebrands Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene had a heated confrontation Wednesday on the House floor, with Greene reportedly calling her GOP colleague "a little b****" during the exchange.

A video of the row, in which Greene can be seen pointing her finger and appearing animated while talking, went viral on Twitter, receiving more than one million views.

Wednesday's incident is just the latest sign of deteriorating relations between Boebert and Greene, both passionately pro-Donald Trump Republicans who were elected to the House in November 2020.

In March 2022, Boebert and Greene joined forces to heckle Biden during his State of the Union address, but sharp tensions between the pair developed after they disagreed over whether Kevin McCarthy should be elected as House speaker in January 2023.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) reportedly called Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert a "little b****" on the House floor during a heated argument. Alex Wong/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Wednesday's incident began, according to the Daily Beast, when Boebert approached Greene and challenged her about "statements you made about me publicly," prompting the Georgia representative to call her a "little b****."

Greene reportedly told her Colorado colleague: "I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little b**** to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them."

Greene later told Politico reporter Olivia Beavers that this version of events, including the "little b****" description, was "impressively correct."

On Tuesday, Boebert introduced articles of impeachment against President Biden, accusing him of abuse of power and dereliction of duty over his handling of illegal immigration across the U.S./Mexico border.

Greene has already made several attempts to impeach Biden, and in May said she had "evidence" to prove the president had committed a crime, though this has not been made publicly available.

Boebert and Greene entered the House in January 2021 and joined the right-wing House Freedom Caucus.

Footage of the two House Republicans jeering Biden during his State of the Union address while standing alongside each other went viral in March 2022, with the pair trying to start the pro-Trump "build the wall" chant.

Greene backed McCarthy's bid to become House Speaker in January, while Boebert was strongly opposed, leading to tensions between the pair.

During one interview at the time, Greene lashed out at Boebert and Representative Matt Gaetz, her political ally from Florida, by name.

She described herself as "furious" at her "Freedom Caucus colleagues" for making demands of McCarthy, without naming them, commenting: "They asked nothing for me. Nothing. That's what I found out in there. I am furious."

On January 3, during the McCarthy speaker row, Boebert and Greene reportedly had a shouting match in the women's bathrooms by the Speaker's lobby, according to the Daily Beast. McCarthy was finally elected speaker following 15 rounds of voting.