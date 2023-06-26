News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Touts Edited Video of Biden 'Admitting His Crimes'

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is one of several online touting a deceptively-edited video of President Joe Biden supposedly "admitting his crimes out loud."

The video, first shared by the Republican National Committee (RNC) Research Twitter account, shows the president saying at a press briefing last week that he had "sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things" during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The clip was edited to end just before Biden clearly said that he was "kidding" about his comments. Modi and others present during the briefing can also be seen and heard laughing in the extended version of the video.

Greene opted to share the edited version of the video to her Twitter account on Monday while arguing that the clip was evidence that may support the impeachment of the president and calling it "so insulting to America."

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Greene is one of several online touting a deceptively-edited video of President Joe Biden supposedly "admitting his crimes out loud." Anna Moneymaker/Getty

"'I sold a lot state secrets and a lot of very important things,'" Greene quoted Biden while tweeting the RNC Research video. "Joe Biden's brain is going and he's literally admitting his crimes out loud. Impeach Biden! It's unreal and so insulting to America."

"If he has dementia, we need to use the 25th amendment!" she added in a subsequent tweet. "This can not be ignored anymore."

Newsweek has reached out to the White House, the office of Greene and the RNC via email for comment.

Greene was not the only prominent Republican to share the edited clip while suggesting that it showed the president making a serious comment.

"Wow. Joe Biden just said the quiet part out loud," Republican Representative Troy Nehls of Texas tweeted while sharing the clip.

"The dementia is letting the truth slip out," tweeted Jenna Ellis, an ex-lawyer for former President Donald Trump.

"Has anyone thought about just attaching a GoPro or body cam to this guy and seeing what happens??" Ellis added.

Greene has been calling for the impeachment of Biden since before he even took office. Last month, she maintained that she finally had "the evidence" to justify the president's impeachment, referring to an unverified tip from an FBI informant that claimed Biden had taken a bribe while serving as vice president.

This month, the Georgia congresswoman got into a dramatic Biden impeachment-related argument on the House floor with fellow Republican Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, reportedly calling her MAGA colleague a "little b****."

Greene's feud with Boebert escalated after the Colorado congresswoman introduced articles of impeachment against Biden. Greene told reporters that Boebert was a "copycat" last Thursday, alleging that she "basically copied my articles and then introduced them."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC