Marjorie Taylor Greene Doubles Down on Cussing-out-Lauren-Boebert

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, criticized Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, on Sunday for allegedly leaking a conversation they recently had on the House floor, once again admitting that she cussed out her colleague.

Boebert and Greene, who are both avid supporters of former President Donald Trump, have often disagreed about different issues, including electing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker in January.

Both congresswomen, who were once allies, have exchanged a number of verbal spats over the past few months, with the most recent feud taking place on the House floor on Wednesday when Greene called Boebert "a little b****" to her face. Greene later confirmed that she cussed out her colleague, according to Semafor.

Greene told Fox News host Howard Kurtz during an appearance on Media Buzz on Sunday that its "unfortunate" that Boebert allegedly released their House floor conversation.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, is seen on Capitol Hill on June 6 in Washington, D.C. Greene criticized Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, on Sunday for allegedly leaking a conversation they recently had on the House floor, once again admitting that she cussed out her colleague. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Well, you know, I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press," Greene said. "But once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that's, in fact, what I said."

The verbal dispute stemmed from a confrontation both lawmakers had over impeachment articles against President Joe Biden. The Daily Beast reported that their conversation started to heat up when Boebert walked up to Greene and confronted her about "statements you made about me publicly."

The Daily Beast reported that Greene responded: "I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little b**** to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to co-sponsor them."

Boebert replied claiming she had never read Greene's articles of impeachment, and said she was "through" with her Republican colleague. Greene reportedly fired back, saying "we were never together."

The Colorado congresswoman on Tuesday introduced articles of impeachment against Biden, charging the president with dereliction of duty and abuse of power over his handling of illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Greene said on Sunday that the "real issue" was that Boebert had not co-sponsored her impeachment bill.

"I had asked her to co-sponsor my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on the border, and she never responded and apparently refused to do so," the Georgia lawmaker said. "Then, when she introduced her own and forced them to the floor with a privilege resolution without even having the courage to talk to any other Republican in our conference before doing so, except Speaker McCarthy and apparently a few others, we had a tense conversation when she confronted me about things I had said about it."

During a recent appearance on Fox News, host Sean Hannity asked Boebert about her feud with Greene.

"Sean, I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and my now grandson to come here and just get in spats with people. I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans, Coloradans who are suffering from the Democrats' policy. Marjorie is not my enemy. Joe Biden's policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy," Boebert responded.

Newsweek reached out by email to Boebert's and Greene's media representatives for comment.