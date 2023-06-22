Lauren Boebert Reacts After House Floor Feud With Marjorie Taylor Greene

The war of words between Republicans Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene continued Thursday, one day after Greene approached Boebert on the House floor and reportedly called her "a little b****."

The verbal attacks between the pro-former President Donald Trump representatives from Colorado and Georgia, both first elected in November 2020, have escalated since voting for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy commenced in January after Republicans barely took back the majority following the 2022 midterm elections.

Boebert was among a handful of GOP holdouts who wanted concessions, continually nominating other conservative House members to take the gavel instead of McCarthy—who ultimately succeeded after voting occurred on the 15th ballot.

MTG says Boebert copied her Biden impeachment resolution.

Boebert responds: “I’m not in middle school.”

Most recently, Greene has insinuated that Boebert copied her articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and is taking credit for the resolution.

"[Boebert] basically copied my articles and then introduced them, and then changed them to a privileged resolution," Greene told reporters on Thursday, according to video published by CNN. "Of course, I support them because they're identical to mine. They're basically a copycat."

Republican Representatives Lauren Boebert, left, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, right, had a tense exchange Wednesday on the House floor in Washington, D.C. One day later, Greene said Boebert "basically copied" the Georgia congresswoman's articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Asked by CNN's Manu Raju about Greene saying that the resolution was essentially a facsimile, Boebert replied, "I'm not in middle school."

She had the same exact response when Raju asked for confirmation on whether Greene cursed at her on the House floor as Republicans censured California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff.

Newsweek reached out to Boebert's office for comment on both the resolution and Greene's cursing yesterday. A spokesperson referred to a press release issued by the office, taking full credit for the impeachment resolution—which on Thursday was supported by all House Republicans to move the impeachment process forward against Biden.

When asked again about confirming the comments made on the House floor, Boebert's office did not respond.

The articles were introduced by Boebert on June 13, due to what she describes as the Biden administration's "dereliction of duty at the southern border."

"[Biden] has willfully created a border crisis that has enabled the horrific trafficking of children," Boebert said. "As a mother, it breaks my heart to watch Joe Biden turn a blind eye to victims of child sex trafficking. Biden's Border Crisis has allowed millions of illegal aliens to pour into our country, threatened our national security, and killed more than 100,000 Americans from fentanyl—including more than 1,800 Coloradans.

"I am pleased that House leadership worked with me on my impeachment bill to protect our constitutional republic. As demonstrated in this victory, I will continue to use every available procedural tool to hold Joe Biden accountable and advance impeachment proceedings."

It is the first time in 24 years that a Republican-led House advanced with impeachment proceedings against a current president.

McCarthy's willingness to entertain the resolution remains uncertain. He previously urged House Republicans to vote against it.