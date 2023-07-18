Lauren Boebert Throws Out Pin Honoring School Shooting Victim

New video shows Republican Representative Lauren Boebert throwing a pin commemorating a victim in last year's Uvalde school shooting in the trash.

The pin featured green Converse shoes in honor of Maite Rodriguez, one of the 19 child victims killed in May 2022 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas—the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012.

Update: We just talked to Lauren Boebert about what the pin represents. She immediately threw away the pin and shook her head “no” when I said we hope you can take action on gun violence prevention. https://t.co/51amIYJiUx pic.twitter.com/Yh4lboUr8t — sarah fishkind (@sarahefishkind) July 18, 2023

A Twitter video posted on Tuesday showed members of multiple organizations saying the pin was reportedly being handed out in the halls of Congress by members of March of Our Lives, a national organization working to curb gun violence across America, and Lives Robbed, an organization formed by the families of the children murdered at Robb Elementary.

The video, posted on Twitter on Tuesday, showed an unknown member from one of the organizations speaking with Boebert in a congressional hallway. The individual tells Boebert that the pin was in memory of Rodriguez, who was wearing green Converse sneakers the day of the Uvalde massacre.

Boebert never replies to the individual, only taking a piece of paper with the pin attached and proceeding to throw it in a trash can before the video concludes.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks to reporters after attending a briefing with U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. New video shows Boebert throwing out a pin in memory of a Uvalde school shooting victim. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The camera then pans to the trash can, showing the photo and pin where Boebert tossed them.

"The video of Representative Boebert throwing out the pin of Maite's shoes is disgusting and beyond insulting," a spokesperson for Lives Robbed told Newsweek via email. "We will not be resharing the video."

Lives Robbed started a campaign in April to "help get Maite's Chucks to Congress," in reference to making a pin of the shoes. The organization said it wanted to combat Republican lawmakers' wearing of AR-15s on their lapels.

"Maite's shoes are a symbol of her beauty and strength, and as a reminder that real people are dying every day from gun violence, including small, innocent children," the group said in an Instagram post. "Instead of celebrating AR-15s, let's remember all that they have the power to destroy."

Boebert told Fox News's Sean Hannity in the wake of the Uvalde tragedy that calls for gun control were unjustified, telling him that the U.S. "didn't ban planes" in the aftermath of September 11, 2001.

The Colorado conservative who has touted her pro-gun views, which have included family Christmas card photos, said in February of this year that Americans "need to get our numbers up" when finding out that the U.S. only possesses 46 percent of the world's firearms.

"ATF. Alcohol, tobacco and firearms," the congresswoman said when discussing a potential new mandate requiring gun owners to register any firearms that use so-called stabilizing braces. "In western Colorado, we call that a fun weekend. But D.C. bureaucrats have used this agency to infringe on the rights of the American people."

Rodriguez was 10 years old when she died. Her obituary described her as an A-B honor roll student "who enjoyed learning about animals and the ocean, especially dolphins, whales and dogs."

She wanted to attend the University of Texas A&M in Corpus Christi to study marine biology.

Newsweek reached out to Boebert and March For Our Lives via email for comment.