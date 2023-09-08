Lauren Boebert's Challenger 'More Confident Than Ever' After Poll Boost

Adam Frisch, the Democrat who is hoping to unseat firebrand Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert in 2024, has told Newsweek he is "more confident than ever that we are on track to win."

It comes after Boebert's campaign sent an email to supporters on August 29, claiming Frisch's internal polling put her two points behind the potential challenger.

In a surprise result Frisch nearly defeated Boebert in the battle for Colorado's 3rd congressional district at the November 2022 midterm elections, losing by just 546 votes. The Republicans have enjoyed a narrow House of Representatives majority since the midterms, but their Democratic rivals have a chance to take back the second chamber next year.

On August 29 Boebert's team sent out an email stating: "If we don't turn things around quickly, we could lose this seat to the Democrats.

"I can't believe I'm saying those words, but I need you to understand how dire this situation is. [Adam Frisch's] latest internal polls have him beating us by two points."

Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaking to reporters after attending a briefing with U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Adam Frisch, who is hoping to unseat Boebert in 2024, told Newsweek he is "more confident than ever that we are on track to win." Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek Frisch reacted to this, commenting: "After driving over 32,000 miles across CO-3 and speaking to thousands of voters who are tired of Boebert's extremism, I am more confident than ever that we are on track to win in 2024.

"Residents of Western and Southern Colorado want a representative who delivers common sense solutions for their families, their businesses, and their communities—not chaos and division."

Newsweek has contacted Boebert for comment by email.

On August 22 Keating Research, a Democratic polling firm, released the first poll showing Frisch in the lead by two percent in a potential matchup against Boebert. It also found Frisch had a 42 percent favourability rating with voters in the 3rd Colorado congressional district, versus 34 percent for Boebert.

Speaking to Newsweek previously Drew Sexton, Boebert's campaign manager, pointed out Frisch must first secure his party's nomination for the seat. He said: "For the poll to have any relevance Aspen Adam needs to secure the Democrat nomination, which he only won by a couple hundred votes last time."

A number of other Colorado Democrats, including Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, are also hoping to secure their party's nomination and run against Boebert in 2024. On Monday Stout was endorsed by former Florida House Democrat Betsy Markey, who said: "She will bring that same passion, integrity and hard work to Congress as she represents all interests in this vast and important area of Colorado."

In an interview with Newsweek in June Frisch said he is only seeking to run against Boebert because he views the prominent Donald Trump supporter as a radical and part of the "angertainment industry." He said: "I think if there was a traditional, moderate Republican who actually took the job seriously, I would not have thought about running for a couple of reasons.

"One is if there was a moderate serious Republican in the seat they would probably be doing a fairly good job in my mind of representing their district, and two, it would be very, very hard for even a really conservative Democrat to defeat a moderate Republican because of how the numbers work out."

In response Boebert said: "Adam Frisch's entire campaign is built on deceit. He claims on the campaign trail that he was never registered as a Democrat until just before he joined the race, yet records show he registered as a New York Democrat years before.

"He then claims to be 'conservative Democrat,' but his record on Aspen City Council shows he is a tax and spend liberal who supports a carbon tax designed to wipe out all fossil fuels and destroy our economy in the process."