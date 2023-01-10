Lauren Boebert's Rift With Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Heal Anytime Soon

Lauren Boebert has launched another round of attacks on fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she seemed "unhinged," as the row between the two Donald Trump allies shows no sign of ending.

Boebert told the Associated Press: "I have been asked to explain MTG's beliefs on Jewish space lasers, on why she showed up to a white supremacist conference ... I'm just not going to go there.

"She wants to say all these things and seem unhinged on Twitter, so be it."

In November 2018 Greene suggested, in a since deleted Facebook post, that a series of deadly wildfires across California could have been caused by lasers operated by Jewish banking families, prompting accusations of antisemitism.

Greene also addressed a conference organized by Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and Holocaust denier, in February 2022, describing attendees as "cancelled Americans."

Boebert and Greene had once been seen as political allies, with the pair heckling President Biden during his March 2022 State of the Union address.

However, they had a dramatic falling-out over who should be House speaker after the GOP seized the second chamber at the November 2022 midterms, with Greene supporting eventual victor Kevin McCarthy, whom Boebert opposed.

Speaking at Turning Point USA's winter student conference in December, Boebert distanced herself from Greene, saying: "Well, you know, I've been aligned with Marjorie and I've been accused of believing in a lot of things that she believes in.

"I don't believe in this just like I don't believe in Russian space lasers — Jewish space lasers — and all this."

Greene hit back in a Twitter thread, saying Boebert "childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap soundbite," and suggesting her fellow MAGA Republican was causing "high school drama."

I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes.



1/3

pic.twitter.com/89r5jw9j0t — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 19, 2022

She also noted Boebert only narrowly secured reelection at November's midterms, saying she "just barely came through by 500 votes."

On January 6 Boebert and Greene were filmed having a testy exchange in the House, during the penultimate vote for the lower chamber's speaker.

A clip of the confrontation was shared on social media, with some commentators suggesting Boebert had targeted Greene with an expletive.

Both Boebert and Greene have been contacted for comment.

McCarthy was finally elected House speaker after 15 rounds of voting early on Saturday morning, with 216 votes against 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. Six Republican holdouts, including Boebert, voted 'present' rather than endorsing McCarthy.

The contest, which President Biden labelled "embarrassing," was the longest held for the post of House speaker since 1859.

In his speech nominating McCarthy to be speaker, GOP Representative Patrick McHenry defended the process, claiming it showed American democracy was working.

He said: "The president has called this process an embarrassment. Talking heads labeled this a chaos and a mess. And some would call it shambolic, even. But it's called democracy."

On Monday a video posted by Greene on Twitter was pulled, following a copyright claim from hip-hop producer Dr Dre who said his music had been used without consent.

The footage, which had been viewed 4.2 million times on Twitter before being deleted, showed Greene preparing for last week's House speaker votes whilst Dr Dre's song "Still D.R.E." was playing in the background.