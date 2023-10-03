News

Legislators Want Dogs to Have More Freedom

By
News Michigan Florida Dogs Pets

Another state is looking to pursue legislation that would bar communities from enacting laws to ban certain types of dog breeds.

In June, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill barring local and municipal governments in the state, as well as public housing entities, from enacting rules barring ownership of dogs based on breed, size or weight.

Among other things, the move ended a decades-long ban in Miami-Dade County on owning pit bulls, which often have been at the center of a commonly held belief that certain breeds are inherently more aggressive or dangerous. Rules and laws can still be enacted to prevent dog attacks, but breeds cannot be used as a factor in them.

Now, state lawmakers in Michigan are pursuing similar legislation. Three bills were introduced last week that would bar governments in the state from enacting breed-specific legislation. The bills, which have bipartisan support, were put forward shortly after the Grosse Pointe Shores community banned ownership of pit bulls.

michigan dog breed bill
A pit bull runs through a fountain. A new proposal in Michigan's state Legislature would bar communities from banning dogs based on breed. Ramin Talaie/Getty Images

The bills would bar counties, townships, cities and villages from enacting laws banning the ownership of dogs based on breed. They are sponsored by state Representatives Penelope Tsernoglou, a Democrat, Veronica Paiz, a Democrat, and Joe Arogona, a Republican.

About 30 other local governments in Michigan have enacted similar laws. At the national level, such laws were in place in 22 states as of last year, according to an analysis from Michigan State University's Animal Legal & Historical Center.

"Municipalities in the past have contemplated bans on specific breeds of dogs based on common, false associations between breeds and personality types, forcing tough choices on families," Tsernoglou said in a statement.

Newsweek reached out to Tsernoglou's office via email for further comment.

In addition to members of the Michigan Legislature, the proposal has the support of the non-profit animal advocacy group Michigan Humane, with president and CEO Matt Pepper releasing a statement urging governments to protect their communities in other ways.

"A municipality which wants to protect its citizens, and safety is important to all of us, should focus on the enforcement of existing laws and the actual behavior of owners and their dogs," Pepper said. "The tools to create safer environments, for both people and pets, are already available and just need to be enforced uniformly and fairly."

Michigan Humane has advocated for replacing breed-specific legislation with "education and legally [mandated] responsible pet owner practices." A similar bill, HB 4035, was introduced and passed the Michigan House in 2020, but was later struck down after moving to the Senate.

In the U.K., the sale and ownership of certain breeds, including pit bulls, has been banned since 1991, with the passage of the law spurred by a spike in attacks by the breed over the preceding decade. Other dogs banned in the country include the Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC