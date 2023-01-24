Where Did Liam Hemsworth Cheating on Miley Rumors Come From? An Analysis

Miley Cyrus' return to music has sparked a wave of bizarre rumors about her past marriage to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

The singer and former Hannah Montana star, 30, was involved in an on/off relationship with Hemsworth for a number of years, after their romance first began on the set of the 2010 movie they co-starred in, The Last Song.

The duo then married in December 2018, but in August 2019 they announced that their near-decade-long relationship was over and that they were divorcing.

Both Cyrus and Hemsworth have since moved on, but their names have been thrown back into the limelight together as unfounded rumors suggesting infidelity have spread online.

The rumors have continued to garner interest despite the fact that in 2019 Cyrus took to Twitter to address talk of adultery in her marriage to Hemsworth.

In a lengthy thread, Cyrus adamantly denied any cheating had occurred, telling her followers, of which she now has 46.8 million: "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade.

She added: "I've said it before [and] it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

This past denial has done nothing to dampen the recent speculation, however, with the release of Cyrus' new single sparking a wave of theories and assumptions about the former couple's marriage.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about where the Cyrus and Hemsworth rumors came from.

Where Did the Liam Hemsworth Cheating Rumors Start?

The unfounded rumors that Hemsworth cheated on Cyrus started, and were spread, on social media, having stemmed from the release of her new single "Flowers."

On January 19, 2023, the track became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify's history, but it has also served as the catalyst for an avalanche of rumors about Hemsworth and Cyrus' relationship.

"Flowers" and its accompanying video feature hints that, of course, could be in reference to Hemsworth himself, but there are no mentions of infidelity and allegations of cheating have only come from social media users.

Many tweets discussing Hemsworth's cheating on Cyrus appear to be fans questioning where the rumors came from in the first place, as there had never been a credible source stating the information.

GUYS LIAM DIDNT CHEAT ON MILEY W 14 WOMEN. Where are you getting this?! She has stated multiple times neither of them cheated and they still have love for each other and the reason their relationship ended was bc he was a lame trying to stifle her shine. — TayMon (@taymon213) January 17, 2023

Release Date

The social media rumors began when Cyrus released breakup track "Flowers" on Hemsworth's 33rd birthday.

The coincidental timing had Cyrus fans convinced that the song must be about her former love.

Song Lyrics

"Flowers" of course doesn't reference Hemsworth by name, and Cyrus hasn't spoken out about the speculation that it is about her ex-husband.

The song does, however, refer to a relationship that has ended, and its lyrics include: "We were good, we were gold/ Kinda dream that can't be sold/ We were right 'til we weren't/ Built a home and watched it burn."

Many fans believe the line: "Built a home and watched it burn" is a reference to Hemsworth as the former couple's Malibu home tragically burned down in 2018 after the Woolsey wildfire that spread through Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Bruno Mars Comparison

The chorus of "Flowers" features the line: "I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don't understand."

Some users on social media claim that the lyrics are a direct reference to Bruno Mars' 2012 single "When I Was Your Man," the chorus of which says: "I should have bought you flowers/ And held your hand/ Should have gave you all my hours/ When I had the chance."

Some TikTok users have claimed that Hemsworth dedicated Mars' song to Cyrus at their wedding, while other say it was when they got engaged, though this has never been said by either Cyrus or Hemsworth.

Many TikTokers have pointed out that this rumor may not even make sense as "When I Was Your Man" is a breakup song, so it would be strange for it to be used at an engagement or wedding celebration.

Pop Tingz Tweet

The rumor of infidelity really started to gain traction when a pop-culture Twitter account, called Pop Tingz, posted a tweet about the house from the "Flowers" video.

In the music video for the song, Cyrus can be seen walking through Los Angeles in a hooded cut-out gown, from Yves Saint Laurent's autumn/winter 1991/92 collection, per Teen Vogue.

She then arrives at a house where she dives in the pool, does a work out and has a shower, before dancing around in an oversized black suit.

After the release of the video, Pop Tingz posted a tweet that said: "The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married."

The house where the music video for

Miley Cyrus’ "Flowers" was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married. pic.twitter.com/y6wGzWk9ll — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) January 13, 2023

The tweet has, at the time of writing, garnered over 48,000 likes, despite the claim never being verified, or even alluded to, by Cyrus.

Many Twitter users have responded to the tweet by asking for proof, but so far there has been no response.

Music Video Outfit

Some social media users have claimed to believe that the large suit Cyrus dons in the music video for "Flowers" is a reference to Hemsworth.

Online sleuths think the suit is the same one that Hemsworth wore to the Avengers: Endgame premiere in 2019, where he walked the red carpet with Cyrus.

The red carpet appearance was one of the last public outings the couple made before their divorce and fans will remember that, at the time, it was reported that Hemsworth had told his then-wife to "behave for once," after she playfully licked him while they were posing for pictures.

Miley’s better than me because she handled his degrading comments with a smile and a joke. I either would’ve shut down emotionally or snapped. pic.twitter.com/i2xmNGiZZ8 — kayla (@mckaylaknows) November 5, 2022

While there are a number of things in the "Flowers" lyrics and videos that could well be references to Hemsworth, Cyrus hasn't said herself that the song is about him.

It doesn't even reference infidelity and the cheating rumors have come only from social media users.