Nevada License Plate Revoked for Defaming Californians

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Nevada has slammed the brakes on a license plate it believes has "defamed" everyone from California.

The license plate reading GOBK2CA—thought to mean "go back to California"—was revoked by Nevada's DMV in May, but the owner plans to appeal the decision this week, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

More than 270 million vehicles were registered to drivers across the United States in 2021, Forbes reported, with the DMV trying to ensure that none of those license plates spell out offensive messages or rude words. Anyone can raise a complaint about a license plate, which the DMV will investigate. For instance, a woman in North Carolina last year was upset when someone submitted a complaint about her license plate that contained the word "fart." Meanwhile, a list of rejected personalized plates in Florida last year revealed that one driver, who was ultimately turned down, had hoped to get the license plate T BUNDY, in reference to serial killer Ted Bundy, approved. And officials in Hawaii recalled a license plate in 2021 reading FCKBLM, which could be read as "f*** Black Lives Matter."

The agency stepped in again in this case after receiving a complaint about the driver's GOBK2CA license plate. The owner is now preparing for a hearing on Wednesday in which he will fight to have the unusual plate returned to their vehicle.

A sign welcomes drivers to the Department of Motor Vehicles in Los Angeles in February 2009. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Nevada has slammed the brakes on a license plate it believes has "defamed" everyone from California. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The driver was identified on Thursday by local news channel KOLO-TV as Adam Steelmon, who had previously posted an image of the plate on social media where it went viral. His photo was reportedly liked by more than 80,000 people after he uploaded it to Facebook.

"[About a week after the Facebook post] I get a letter from the DMV saying we don't feel like your license plate is appropriate and here's a letter saying we're recalling them," Steelmon told KOLO-TV. "Local law enforcement have pulled me over to tell me they liked my license plate. Texas has pulled me over. In 20 years, I've had one person say well I don't think your license plates are very appropriate."

The relevant statute governing appropriate license plates states that drivers "can't print numbers upside down, can't do more than 7 numbers [...] can't express contempt, ridicule or superiority of race, ethnic heritage, or gender," Eli Rohl, a public information officer for the Nevada DMV in Carson City, told KOLO-TV.

Rohl added that the plates "can't have any sexual, derogatory or obscene [words]. Can't contain a direct or indirect reference to drugs, or drug paraphernalia, or a gang, and it can't make a defamatory reference to a person or a group."

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday, Rohl said that "in this case, the defamed group is Californians. Mr. Steelmon's plate is not unique in this; we regularly turn down plates that share the same messages."

According to KOLO-TV, a special license committee meets every Monday to review license plates that have been subject to a complaint, before determining which ones violate the Nevada statute. Drivers unhappy that their plates have been recalled may appeal the decision by taking the case to a judge.