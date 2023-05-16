Lightning Strike Ignites Fire Inside Florida Tree

A lightning strike in a recent storm ignited the inside of a tree without harming the outside in an uncommon weather event in Marianna, Florida, on Monday.

The Weather Channel shared a video of a fire crackling inside a tree on Tuesday after the tree was struck by lightning. Oftentimes when lightning strikes a tree, the top of the tree ignites into flames or the entire tree is obliterated depending on its size. However, a perfect storm of events led to the uncommon phenomenon of the intact tree sheltering the fire raging inside its trunk.

The viewer can see the fire inside the tree through a crack in the tree's trunk, but the outside of the tree remains unharmed.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Bob Larson told Newsweek that the tree must be the right size and must be struck in the right place to produce the interior fire.

Stock photo of lightning striking a field. On Monday, lightning struck a tree in Marianna, Florida, and caused a fire to ignite inside the tree without igniting the outside. Getty

"Typically smaller trees that are struck will be obliterated and blown to pieces," Larson said, comparing that type of lightning strike to an explosive device. "The tree has to be large enough that it won't be completely destroyed by lightning."

Florida ranks as the second state with the most lightning strikes each year, according to 2021 data from Statista. The state with the most lightning strikes each year is Texas.

According to Larson, lightning can blast a hole in a tree and then set it ablaze from the inside. As lightning often occurs during a thunderstorm—accompanied by rain—the outside of the tree is wet whereas the interior wood is much drier. Sap also is a conductor of electricity.

Larson said the event was similar to when lightning strikes a house and something inside the house catches on fire.

Larson said although the footage was "dramatic", he's not sure the phenomenon can be classified as a rare event, considering it could happen frequently in the forest where no one is around to film or photograph it.

Ari Sarsalari, a meteorologist with The Weather Channel, explained the phenomenon in a video and said in some cases, the tree can survive the strike and subsequent fire. With larger trees, the lightning strikes a hole in the side of the tree which then acts like a chimney for the fire, allowing an intake of air to fuel the flames.

Lightning strikes, which can reach 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit—five times hotter than the surface of the sun—are common and often cause damage.

In March, seven people were injured on a flight from Texas after lightning reportedly struck the plane.

In April, lightning struck the spire of One World Trade Center in New York City, and the incident was caught on video. The viral video has been viewed more than 4 million times. There were no reported injuries in the One World Trade Center lightning strike.