Video of Dramatic Lightning Strike on World Trade Center Viewed 2M Times

A video capturing the moment lightning struck the spire of One World Trade Center in New York City during a thunderstorm has gone viral on social media.

Photographer Max Guliani tweeted the clip of the spectacular moment lightning bolts hit the skyscraper on Saturday night, writing: "Tonight's lightning storm over One World Trade."

The clip has amassed more than two million views and more than 14,000 likes.

Commenters reacted with awe, with one person saying the clip "is probably the most incredible footage of lightning you'll ever see."

Tonight’s lightning storm over One World Trade #NYC pic.twitter.com/qDrSDRWK2X — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) April 2, 2023

Others also shared their photos and videos captured during the storm on Twitter.

Gary Hershorn, a photojournalist, tweeted two photos of the moment lightning struck One World Trade Center.

In his images, taken from Hoboken, New Jersey, the bolts can be seen fanning out across the sky above Lower Manhattan, the Hudson River, and Jersey City.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Massachusetts until 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

The NWS warned people that wind gusts of up to 65 mph, hail, and tornadoes were possible.

Lightning bolts strike One World Trade Center in New York City during a thunderstorm on April 1, 2023, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Early Sunday, the NWS office in New York City said in a tweet that the worst of the storm had subsided and that Sunday was expected to be sunny.

"The last batch of shower activity is pushing off to the east across eastern sections," the tweet said. "Any showers end in the next hour out east, with clouds and stratus remaining for a good portion of the overnight. Back to sunshine on Sunday!"

Here is a second photo of lightning fanning out from One World Trade Center over the Hudson River towards Jersey City, NJ, Saturday evening in New York City. Not sure which of the two I like better #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc @agreatbigcity #thunderstorm #lightning pic.twitter.com/nUEG0xKjju — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) April 2, 2023

Severe weather threats and tornado watches were also issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Delaware on Saturday.

It came after a powerful storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday, killing at least 26 people.

The deadly weather, including several tornadoes, destroyed homes and businesses in multiple states including Arkansas, Illinois, and Indiana.

A tornado tore through several neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, killing one person and causing widespread damage. The NWS said that preliminary information indicated the tornado was a high-end EF3 twister with wind speeds of up to 165 mph (265 kph) and a path as long as about 30 miles (48 kilometers).

And in Belvidere, Illinois, a theater roof collapsed during a sold-out heavy metal concert, killing one person and injuring 28.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Friday visited Rolling Fork, Mississippi, to see for himself the aftermath of a deadly tornado that swept through towns in Mississippi and neighboring states a week ago.