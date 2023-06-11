News

Lindsey Graham Breaks Silence on Donald Trump's Second Indictment

By
News U.S. Politics Donald Trump Lindsey Graham GOP

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, broke his silence on Sunday about the second indictment of former President Donald Trump.

A grand jury indicted Trump on 37 charges ranging from willful retention of classified documents to obstruction charges in connection to the Department of Justice (DOJ)'s investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents after leaving office in January 2021. The probe was led by special counsel Jack Smith who was appointed by the DOJ to oversee the case.

Federal prosecutors are accusing the former president of mishandling sensitive presidential records and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. Trump, however, has maintained his innocence, accusing prosecutors of investigating him for political reasons.

Graham, a staunch Trump supporter who endorsed his 2024 presidential bid, did not immediately comment on the indictment. However, he broke his silence on Sunday during an appearance on ABC News' This Week in a contentious interview with host George Stephanopoulos.

Graham breaks silence Trump indictment
Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on June 1 in Washington, D.C. Graham on Sunday broke his silence on former President Donald Trump's second indictment. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Stephanopoulos asked the senator about whether he believes Trump did "nothing wrong." In response, Graham attempted to compare the treatment of Trump to that of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who faced scrutiny for conducting government business on a private server, raising security concerns.

Stephanopoulos, however, attempted to interrupt Graham to again ask about Trump's behavior.

"No. Let me finish. I'm trying to answer the question from a Republican point of view. That may not be acceptable on this show. Yes, I don't like what President Trump did in some aspects. I don't like that President Biden has classified information in the garage. I don't like that Mike Pence carelessly took classified information. I don't like any of that," Graham said, continuing to explain that he believes Clinton was treated differently by the justice system than Trump.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC