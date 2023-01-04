Lindsey Graham Claims McCarthy Needs Just 'One More' Vote Than Jeffries

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has suggested that Representative Kevin McCarthy needs just "one more" vote than Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries to be elected speaker of the House.

Graham made the claim on Twitter on Wednesday as the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot for the first time since 1923 amid opposition to McCarthy from within his own party.

The senator from South Carolina also issued a stark warning to Republicans that Jeffries could potentially become speaker and listed what he viewed as the potential negative consequences if that happens.

"How does this end? When Kevin McCarthy secures 213 votes - one more than Hakeem Jeffries," Graham wrote.

That figure - 213 votes - led to criticism from some social media users, who pointed out that McCarthy needs 218 votes in order to be elected speaker. A majority of the members voting is required to elect a speaker.

"You're a member of Congress and you don't even know how many votes you need to be speaker?" tweeted Ben Sheehan, author of OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?

However, it's theoretically possible for McCarthy to win by one vote if enough members of the House don't vote or if they vote "present." Skipping the vote or voting "present" lowers the threshold required for a speaker to be elected.

Both former Speakers Nancy Pelosi and John Boehner were elected without reaching 218 votes in the House.

Nonetheless, it's not yet clear if any of McCarthy's Republican opponents will choose not to vote in upcoming ballots when the House reconvenes at noon on Wednesday, while Jeffries is likely to maintain all 212 Democratic votes.

Newsweek has asked Graham's office for comment.

"To those Republicans who suggest it is better to have Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker you must understand that means backing policies like: DC statehood, Puerto Rican statehood," Graham argued in his tweet, adding "Abolishing the Electoral College," "Packing the Supreme Court" and "Continued broken borders" in a subsequent tweet.

"Trust me when I say the legislative filibuster in the Senate is hanging by a thread," the senator added. "The last thing we need is Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker."

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, who opposes McCarthy's bid for speaker, responded to Graham's initial post about Republicans preferring Jeffries in a tweet saying: "Nobody is saying this."

There are currently 434 members of the House. Democratic Representative Donald McEachin was reelected in November, but passed away shortly afterward and his seat is currently vacant.

In the third ballot on Tuesday, Jeffries won 212 votes, McCarthy won 202 votes and 20 Republicans voted for Representative Jim Jordan, though he came out in support of McCarthy.

There is currently no speaker of the House and members haven't been sworn in or been able to pass a new rules package. They will proceed to a fourth ballot on Wednesday and any further ballots that may necessary. In 1923, there were nine ballots in three days.