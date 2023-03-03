Owner Shares Genius Method to Combat Dog Hair: 'Start at the Source'

Every dog owner will know the struggle of finding fur all over their home and even their clothes, which is why this Doberman owner found a novel way to put a stop to it.

To avoid finding the Doberman's black and brown fur everywhere, the owner of @bearthedobie stopped lint-rolling her clothes and instead began using it directly on the dog.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the caption over the video reads: "POV: stop lint rolling your clothes and start at the source," while showing the owner lint roll the dog's face.

The hilarious clip has already generated more than 7.4 million views since it was posted on February 21.

Bear's owner seems to have found a genius way of stopping his fur from covering her clothes, but fortunately there are other ways to prevent this from happening that are easier than lint-rolling an entire dog.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) notes that Dobermans are generally a low-maintenance breed when it comes to grooming, so a quick once-over with a short-bristled brush, or a grooming glove, can help keep their coat smooth and healthy.

As long as the coat is looked after properly and kept clean, the AKC notes that Dobermans won't need bathing that regularly.

However, when it is time for a dog bath, groomer Molly Bissantz advocates for owners to follow a proper grooming regimen to reduce how much their dog sheds. One of the key factors involved is drying the dog properly after a bath, which many owners might overlook.

"In my opinion, the most important part of caring for your dog is properly drying after a bath," Bissantz said. "While it can be tedious, especially for long-haired dogs, it's the most important part.

"Don't just let your kids rub down the dog with a towel—you'll need to brush out the dog's coat as you dry it. Otherwise, you risk it matting."

While towel drying and brushing can be arduous, the groomer suggests a hair dryer only if the dog is comfortable with the loud noise and can withstand it.

"Ultimately, proper drying is crucial. If you leave a dog's skin wet, it can lead to skin issues," Bissantz added. "I also teach my clients to properly comb their dogs. Using a comb ensures you have made it down to the dog's skin to comb its undercoat, and ensure there is no matting. Use a wide-spaced comb first and then a thinner one afterwards."

Alongside the viral TikTok video, Bear's owner wrote: "his hair may be short but you can bet it gets everywhere," which resonated with many pet owners who face this problem daily.

With more than 1,000 comments on the video, many other Doberman owners shared their own ways of clearing up the dog's fur.

One person commented: "We used to get the hoover on our Doberman. The little hairs that come off them are a nightmare."

Another TikTok user commented on how much Bear appears to enjoy the new approach: "He is enjoying every bit of it!"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.