Lisa Marie Presley's Distressing 911 Call in Full

More light has been shed on the final moments of Lisa Marie Presley's life through the release of the distressing 911 call that was made after she was found unresponsive in her California home.

The singer-songwriter—the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley—passed away aged 54 on January 12 after being hospitalized earlier in the day.

According to the Associated Press, paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas residence that morning following a report of a woman "in full cardiac arrest."

TMZ, which broke the news of Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest, reported that the musician was found unresponsive by her housekeeper and her ex-husband, Danny Keough. According to the outlet, Keough performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

People reported that paramedics began CPR upon entering the property. After noting that the patient showed "signs of life," the medical team transferred her to a local hospital for "immediate medical care."

Lisa Marie Presley 911 Call

With questions remaining over the cause of Lisa Marie Presley's death, the New York Post has published audio of the one-minute call made to emergency services after she was found unresponsive.

At the start of the audio, a woman presumed to be the housekeeper, sounded distressed as she struggled to get her words out to the responder, who started the call by asking for the address of the emergency.

After the apparently distraught woman said she was unsure of the address, the responder said: "Ma'am, is there someone else there with you right now? Can you hand him the phone, because I can hear him a little bit better than I can hear you."

"Hi, hello," said the man—believed to be Keough—as he took the phone.

The responder subsequently said, "Sir, listen, paramedics are already on the way," before asking if there was any information the ambulance needed to gain access to the home.

"No, there's a security gate in the neighborhood, but they'll just let them through," the man responded, before asking how far away the ambulance was.

"I have no idea where they're at right now," said the responder, seconds before the man said that he thought the ambulance had arrived.

Cause of Death

As has been previously reported, Lisa Marie Presley was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where she was eventually declared dead following efforts to save her life.

While an initial examination took place earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Coroner is awaiting further investigation and tests before officially determining her cause of death.

"Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred," said Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told Yahoo Entertainment there is no ongoing police investigation, adding that "this case is being handled by the Coroner's office."

Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away two days after attending the Golden Globe Awards, was 9 years old when her father died of a heart attack on August 16, 1977. There were 11 drugs in the singer's blood at the time of his death.

She had two children with Keough, actress Riley Keough, 33, and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin, her only son, died by suicide in 2020 aged 27.

Separating from Keough after six years, Lisa Marie Presley was then married to pop superstar Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996. Most recently, she was married to guitarist Michael Lockwood, with whom she had twin daughters, Finley and Harper, 14, before the two divorced in 2021.