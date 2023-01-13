Lisa Marie Presley Subtly Supported Will Smith Before Death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared to show subtle support for beleaguered actor Will Smith, according to the very last post she liked on Twitter.

The singer-songwriter—the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley—died suddenly aged 54 on Thursday after being hospitalized earlier in the day.

According to the Associated Press, paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas, California, residence Thursday morning following a report of a woman "in full cardiac arrest." She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

A spokesperson for her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love, and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Two days prior to her death, the late star and her mother attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where among the titles being celebrated was 2022 blockbuster biopic Elvis, a dramatization of her father's life.

Following the ceremony, Lisa Marie Presley liked a selection of tweets related to the Golden Globes, as well as critically acclaimed Elvis.

The final tweet that she liked was posted late Wednesday night by the Daily Mail's celebrity-focused verified account about Oscar-winning actor Smith.

"Will Smith in good spirits after Eddie Murphy jokes about infamous Oscars slap at Golden Globes," read a caption accompanying photos of Smith looking upbeat.

Will Smith in good spirits after Eddie Murphy jokes about infamous Oscars slap at Golden Globes https://t.co/RanuHFyGQm — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 12, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley was in the audience at the Golden Globe Awards when Murphy, while accepting lifetime achievement honor, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, dropped a reference to the notorious moment at last year's Oscars ceremony when Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage.

Murphy had the room in the palm of his hand as he spent 45 seconds explaining the "definitive blueprint" for success in the entertainment industry.

"I'm talking to all the new, up-and-coming dreamers and artists in the room tonight. I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind," he said.

The camera panned to Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams, who was one of many actors in the room hanging off Murphy's every word.

"I've followed it my whole career. It's very simple. Just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business," Murphy said before raising his voice. "And keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f****** mouth."

The celebrity audience broke into rapturous applause for Murphy's mic drop moment.

In a move that overshadowed Hollywood's biggest night last year, Smith bounded onto the stage and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.

On returning to his seat from the stage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, Smith twice bellowed at Rock that he should "keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth."

During his Best Actor Oscar acceptance speech for his efforts in King Richard minutes after slapping Rock, Smith took the opportunity to apologize to his fellow nominees and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In the fallout, Smith later resigned from the Academy, which in April announced that he would be banned from all of its events, both in person and virtually, for 10 years.

Lisa Marie Presley's night at the Golden Globe Awards proved to be celebratory, as Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis, scooped the prize for best drama performance.

Prior to the award ceremony, Presley told Extra that she had gotten to know Butler well since the film released, adding: "I adore him."

"I was mind-blown, truly," Presley about her reaction to watching the film. "I actually had to take like five days to process it, because it was so spot-on and authentic."

During his acceptance speech, Butler thanked the Presley family for "opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me."

"Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," Butler said in a direct address to the teary-eyed mother and daughter.

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.