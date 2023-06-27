Liz Cheney Urges Voters to Stop 'Electing Idiots'

Former Representative Liz Cheney urged voters to elect "serious people" to public office during an event in New York City Monday night.

Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, has pitched herself as a voice of reason in the Republican Party after turning against Donald Trump over his conduct following the 2020 presidential election. A onetime rising star in the GOP, Cheney has become increasingly bipartisan in recent years, expressing support for moderate Republicans and even some Democrats.

She has also emerged as a top GOP critic of her party's direction, warning Republicans against embracing Trump's style of politics and condemning extremism in both parties.

During her discussion with David Rubenstein about the future of bipartisanship, held at New York's 92nd Street Y, Cheney said, "What we've done in our politics is create a situation where we're electing idiots. And so I don't look at it through the lens of 'Is this what I should do or what I shouldn't do?' I look at it through the lens of 'How do we elect serious people?'"

Liz Cheney speaks Monday night at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. The former GOP congresswoman said Americans should elect "serious people" to public office instead of "idiots." Gary Gershoff/Getty

She said that electing serious candidates "can't be partisan" and urged both Republicans and Democrats to reject extremes.

Several social media users voiced agreement with Cheney's frustrations with national politicians.

"Liz Cheney isn't holding back one bit. And although we may disagree on a lot politically, I do appreciate this version of Liz Cheney & wish more Republicans had the spine & courage to do the same," tweeted writer and podcast host Victor Shi.

"NAILED IT. Thanks Liz!" tweeted @DavidLevine.

"Go, @Liz_Cheney! Too bad an adult mentality test (as well as background clearance) isn't a prerequisite before someone can run for office. Hopefully 2024 will get rid of a lot of idiots. We need adults in the room again," tweeted @TherapyDogsRock.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was first elected to Congress in 2015 and quickly rose in the House's GOP leadership. She served as the chair of the House Republican Conference for nearly two years before being removed from the post because her anti-Trump stance alienated many of her GOP colleagues. She later lost a Republican primary to the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, who easily won the November general election in the deeply conservative state of Wyoming.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of the ex-president's supporters, motivated by his baseless election-fraud claims, violently protested President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. She later served as a chair of the House committee investigating that riot.

Cheney has suggested she might run for president in 2024. At the Mackinac Policy Conference held in Detroit earlier this month, she said that the priority is ensuring that Trump is not elected again and that she has not "ruled out" a presidential run.