Lockport Cave Boat Tour Ends in Deadly Capsizing

An underground boat tour in Lockport, New York, ended with a capsizing Monday morning, killing one person and sending 11 others to local hospitals with injuries.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Niagara County and Lockport officials. The boat was touring an underground cavern system constructed to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath Lockport, the Associated Press reported.

"At approximately 11:20 a.m. a boat capsized inside the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride with 28 visitors affiliated with Destination Niagara and 1 staff member," the officials' statement said.

It continued: "Lockport Fire and Police were first on scene supported by Niagara County EMS and sheriff, mutual aid from area volunteer fire services, NYS troopers, NYS fire, NYS EMS, NYS canal authority."

The Erie Canal is seen in upstate New York. One person died and 11 were injured after a capsizing during an underground boat ride along the canal. Debora Truax/Getty

The statement said the worst of the injuries was a broken arm. The fatality is under investigation.

All of the passengers were thrown from the boat after it flipped and became submerged upside down in the water, the AP reported.

"The boat did a 180-degree turn, so the bottom of the boat was upright in the water," Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said at a news conference, according to the AP. "A number of victims were on top of that boat initially when rescuers got to them."

Water in the underground canal is between 5 and 6 feet deep, the AP said, and the boat became unbalanced and then capsized near the end of the tunnel.

The Lockport Cave can refer to one of two caverns beneath the upstate city of Lockport, according to a website about the cave. After purchasing tickets, users take an underground boat ride along the Erie Canal.

The boat rides take 75 minutes and include a historic tour. They are touted as "one of the most unique tours on the Erie Canal or in all America."

The news of a boat capsizing on the tour baffled some online, with one Twitter user expressing disbelief and curiosity about how the boat could capsize in such narrow passageways.

Some Twitter accounts shared photos of the rescue efforts, with boat passengers seen wrapped in blankets while standing on dry land. Others were being loaded into waiting ambulances.

🚨#UPDATE: All 36 all accounted for after a tour boat capsized on the Lockport cave tour pic.twitter.com/UoyIT0NfRe — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 12, 2023

Other than the broken arm, injuries were not specified, and no cause has been given for the fatality.

WIVB-TV reporter Jeff Preval shared on Twitter several photos and updates on the incident.

This is another view of Lockport Cave, we've seen people being brought out of the main entrance and down on a sidewalk from what appears to be an emergency exit. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/K5IBROC2Kq — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) June 12, 2023

He wrote that rescued boat passengers were brought out of the main entrance and out of what appeared to be an emergency exit that led to a sidewalk.

Preval's tweet also reported that no children were on the boat, according to a sheriff at the scene.

Update 06/12/23, 4:12 p.m. ET: This story was updated to include additional information and background.