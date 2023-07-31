'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Confirms Jonathan Majors' Return

Jonathan Majors will return to Loki Season 2, despite reports suggesting that his future with Marvel and Disney was in doubt.

A new trailer reveals that he will join Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and newcomer Ke Huy Quan for the second season of the multiversal Disney+ show. Disney have also confirmed that the new season will launch on October 6, 2023.

Majors was arrested in March after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. His legal representatives have long maintained his innocence in statements made to Newsweek, with his lawyer Priya Chaudry stating that he was "provably the victim here."

The 33-year-old was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault against a woman, 30, who is believed to have been his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He has appeared in court three times since then and he will face a trial starting on August 3.

Jonathan Majors is seen in London on February 16, 2023. Majors' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was put in doubt earlier this year when he was charged with two counts of assault, but he is set to return for "Loki" Season 2. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Majors made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first-season finale of Loki, being introduced as a variant of "Kang the Conqueror" before following that up with an appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The charges against him had previously cast doubt on his future with Disney and Marvel, but the trailer for Loki Season 2 appears to have dispelled these for now.

The two-minute trailer for the new season sees Tom Hiddleston's character Loki dealing with "time slipping." He and Mobius (Wilson) seek out the help of a new character (Quan).

Major's likeness is seen onscreen as statues and artwork throughout the trailer until the final moments when a variant of Majors' character Kang is seen dressed in early 20th century clothing. He's on a stage talking to an audience, among which Loki is placed dressed in period costume too.

Avid Marvel fans will recognize the moment from the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Another post-credit scene from the movie saw Majors take several starring roles as he played various distinct versions of the same character, further implying his importance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A promotional still from "Loki" Season 2, features, from the left, Ke Huy Quan, Wunmi Mosaku, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Walt Disney Studios

Majors' lawyer, Chaudry, told Newsweek that the New York District Attorney had been supplied with "compelling evidence…clearly proving Grace Jabbari's assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around."

Chaudry claimed in June that the evidence provided gave the New York Police Department "probable cause to arrest" Majors' ex-girlfriend. However, as of June 29, the NYPD confirmed to Newsweek that she had not been arrested in relation to the case.

The NYPD told Newsweekin a statement: "Regarding the incident that occurred on March 25, 2023, the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional arrests at this time."

Jabbari and Majors met while working on the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but she has yet to speak publicly about the alleged assaults.

Newsweek has contacted Disney and Marvel representatives for further information.

Loki Season 2 will air from Friday, October 6, 2023. The season will feature six episodes with new episodes likely to drop every Friday.

Update 07/31/23, 10:55 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with a new video and further details and information.