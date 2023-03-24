Have Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Split? What We Know

Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey has reportedly split from actor Damson Idris after a three-month relationship.

Harvey, 26, is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey and comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

She confirmed her romance with Snowfall and Swarm star Idris, 31, in January, after he posted a tribute to her on social media for her 26th birthday.

On January 13, 2023, Idris, who is from London, posted a picture of him kissing Lori Harvey on the cheek and across the image, which was uploaded to his Instagram Story. He wrote: "Happy Birthday Nunu," and added a red love heart emoji.

The pair had previously been linked in December 2022 when they were spotted going on a dinner date in West Hollywood, but the birthday tribute was the first time they had confirmed their relationship.

Now, just over two months after the adorable online display of affection, the two have reportedly called time on their whirlwind liaison.

Newsweek has everything we know so far on the latest Harvey and Idris updates.

Have Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Split?

Online publication Media Take Out reported that an unnamed friend of Harvey said that Harvey and Idris had called it quits.

"They were dating and it was great, but they're no longer around each other like that," the outlet quoted the source as saying.

There are seemingly no hard feelings regarding the split, as Harvey's purported friend said: "There's no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They're just doing their own thing right now."

Neither party has addressed rumors of their split on social media.

Fans were quick to respond to the rumors that Harvey and Idris had split, with many mourning the alleged end of the relationship on social media, despite the stars themselves not having confirmed the news.

Others suggested that the pair had attended a SZA concert just this week, seemingly contradicting rumors of a breakup.

Newsweek has contacted representatives for Harvey and Idris, via email, for comment.

Harvey and Idris were last seen out publicly in February when they attended the premiere of the FX series Snowfall.

Idris plays lead character Franklin Saint in the series, which was created by the late John Singleton.

The drama is set in the early 1980s and chronicles the beginning of the drug epidemic in Los Angeles.

Harvey, meanwhile, launched her skincare line SKN by LH in October 2021.

The model previously dated Creed actor Michael B. Jordan but the pair called time on a nearly two-year relationship in June 2022.