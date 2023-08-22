Los Angeles' Homeless Unaccounted for After Storm Hilary

Authorities and outreach groups in Los Angeles scrambled to help the city's homeless avoid the worst of Tropical Storm Hilary, but advocates have told Newsweek that some remained on the streets and lost everything.

Hilary slammed into Mexico's Baja California peninsula as a hurricane on Sunday before crossing the border as a tropical storm. The first to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary brought record rain, flooded streets, downed power lines and triggered mudslides across the region. The storm was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved north on Monday.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) said the city began efforts to get homeless people in high-risk and flood-prone areas to safety on Thursday, prior to Hilary's arrival.

LAHSA officials teamed up with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homeless Outreach Services Teams to begin notifying homeless people about the coming storm and relocating them to safer locations. The areas of greatest concern included the San Gabriel River Watershed, Santa Fe Dam area, Sepulveda Basin, Los Angeles River, and Hansen Dam, LAHSA said.

LAHSA said 374 individuals and 174 families were taken to emergency storm shelters and motels.

Tents and belongings of homeless people are seen near the rushing water of the Los Angeles River, near Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California on August 20, 2023. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

"LA's rehousing community came together over the last few days to save the lives of hundreds of people in flood-prone areas from the severe rain that Tropical Storm Hilary brought to our region," Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, chief executive officer of LAHSA, said in a statement.

LAHSA said eight recreation and community centers were used as emergency shelters over the the weekend. "In total, the rehousing system stood up 622 emergency beds at park and recreation locations for use during the storm, and 312 people utilized those beds," the agency said.

However, it's unclear whether all those in high-risk areas remained safe during the storm, given the city has about 46,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night, according to a tally conducted earlier this year. The number is more than 75,000 across Los Angeles County.

An LAHSA spokesperson told Newsweek: "To my knowledge, no one stayed when our outreach teams warned them of the dangers. And we have not gotten any reports of anyone injured or worse as a result of the rains."

Many homeless remained on the streets despite efforts to shelter them, advocates say.

An encampment in the Koreatown neighborhood below street level "was fully flooded, destroying several tents in a location where people have been living for years," Mike Dickerson, co-founder of homeless outreach group Ktown for All, told Newsweek.

Dickerson said the group had prepared for Hilary's arrival by supplementing the usual supplies given out with additional tents, tarps, ponchos, and other gear.

"Where possible, we also try to connect unhoused people to shelter and services, though that was difficult this week due to the general lack of capacity within the system and the prioritization of areas with greater flood risk," Dickerson said.

"Now that the worst has passed, we're doing our best to replace items damaged by the rain, including clothing, blankets, and food. Thanks to a lot of generosity from small donors, we've been able to provide funds to mutual aid groups doing similar work in other neighborhoods around Los Angeles."

Dickerson said homeless people face additional risks from extreme weather.

"Tents and makeshift structures don't offer much protection when rain is that intense," he said. "If a tent is set up on the ground, it is going to let water in. Clothes, bedding, food, and other items necessary for survival get destroyed by water damage. In areas prone to flooding, the risk is even greater."

Dickerson noted that homeless people also suffer from physical disabilities and long-term illnesses at higher rates than the general public. "For many, this can make moving oneself and one's possessions to a safer location much more difficult," he said. "As a result, some of the most vulnerable people end up at the greatest risk of injury to themselves and their property."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who declared a state of emergency on homelessness on her first day in office in December 2022, spoke of efforts to help the homeless during an appearance on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday.

"We have hundreds of people on our riverbeds and every time we have a rain event, helicopters drive by as well as hundreds of outreach workers go by in advance to tell them to seek shelter," she said. "We do have shelters open."

Newsweek has contacted LAHSA and the mayor's office for comment via email.