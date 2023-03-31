Do 'Love Is Blind's' Zack and Bliss Say 'I Do'? Teaser Hints at Bitter End

A teaser for the next batch of Love Is Blind episodes has hinted that Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi may not make it down the aisle.

The couple have already endured several relationship roadblocks so far on the Netflix dating show, including the fact that Goytowski initially proposed to another woman.

On Love Is Blind, the unique social experiment that has contestants searching for love, sight unseen, couples get engaged without ever having met in person.

Criminal defense attorney Goytowski, 31, was originally engaged to co-star Irina Solomonova but, after a disastrous trip to Mexico, the pair called it quits.

A "Love Is Blind" teaser has hinted that Bliss Poureetezadi, pictured, and Zack Goytowski's romance could be in trouble. The couple are starring on the fourth season of the Netflix dating show. Netflix

The duo found themselves awkward around each other once they had met face-to-face and, despite trying to make things work, by the end of the trip they decided to end their romance before making it to their wedding day.

Solomonova then encouraged Goytowski to try again with senior program manager Poureetezadi, 33, who he became extremely close to in the pods.

Following the Mexico trip, Goytowski got back in touch with Poureetezadi upon returning to Seattle, where season four was filmed, and asked her for another shot.

After a few dates, he told Poureetezadi that he should have proposed to her in the first place, before, in a Love Is Blind first, proposing for a second time on the series.

Zack Goytowski was originally engaged to co-star Irina Solomonova, both pictured above, but they decided to call time on their relationship after the "Love Is Blind" cast trip to Mexico. Netflix

Since the proposal, Goytowski and Poureetezadi have seemed happy together as they plan their wedding, though there have been some uncertainties.

At the end of episode eight, the latest episode to be released on Netflix, a teaser for the upcoming batch of episodes was played.

In the trailer, Goytowski and Poureetezadi appear to be at a dinner with Poureetezadi's family, where her father tells her: "I know you're happy, but don't fool yourself."

Poureetezadi then responds: "Clearly, I love him. You can't tell?"

Bliss Poureetezadi, pictured, tells her fiancé that "it's okay to change your mind in things" in a new "Love Is Blind" teaser. Netflix

At another point in the clip, Goytowski and Poureetezadi appear to be in a hot tub together, and it is suggested their rekindled romance could be in trouble.

Goytowski is heard asking his fiancée what she is scared of, to which she replies: "Your parents got divorced, mine got divorced. Like, I want it to feel fully right."

"It's okay to change your mind in things," she adds, as Goytowski looks on concerned.

Does this spell the end for Goytowski and Poureetezadi's second shot at love? Viewers will need to tune in to find out.

The first eight episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available to stream now. The previous seasons are also on the streaming platform.