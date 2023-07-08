MAGA Reacts to Lindsey Graham's Ukraine NATO Pledge: 'Brink of WWIII'

Senator Lindsey Graham's proposal for a Senate resolution in favor of admitting Ukraine to NATO is not going over well with a number of MAGA Republicans.

The South Carolina Republican said in a tweet on Friday that he would be "working with Republicans and Democrats in the Senate to pass a resolution urging the admission of Ukraine into NATO," prompting some to express concerns that the plan could help plunge the planet into World War III.

"The best way to prevent future wars and promote peace is to create security guarantees that make aggressor nations think twice before starting wars," Graham tweeted. "Ukrainian NATO membership is vital to the future security of Europe and the world. I believe there is an overwhelming majority of Senators supporting this proposition."

Some Republicans known for their allegiance to former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine War within 24 hours of negotiation, expressed particular outrage at Graham's proposal.

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham is pictured in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2023. Graham faced backlash from MAGA Republicans on Friday after proposing a Senate resolution in support of admitting Ukraine to NATO. Drew Angerer

"This is madness," tweeted Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. "Everyone in Washington should be urging peace and stopping the war in Ukraine. Not bringing us to the brink of World War 3. The Ukraine war is destabilizing Europe and changing the world's economies. America doesn't support this."

"Absolutely not," Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tweeted. "This is exactly wrong - as usual - and could very well lead us to war with Russia, something no one should want."

"I'm sure Lindsey Graham knows this, but this would mean American troops on the ground in Ukraine," tweeted Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado. "The American people will not stand by and allow our troops to go die in someone else's war."

"Why is Sen. Lindsey Graham in love with the idea of WWIII?" conservative commentator Carmine Sabia tweeted. "If Ukraine joined NATO WWIII would begin that day."

"Warmonger Lindsey Graham wants to expand NATO to include Ukraine and guarantee an endless proxy war with Russia," tweeted Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. "I'm sure the the [sic] military industrial complex is salivating at the limitless money his resolution would funnel into their coffers. Boooo!! End the endless wars!!"

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday outlined a new roadmap for Ukraine to eventually become a member of the strategic military alliance.

Stoltenberg also pledged more immediate support for Ukraine, while making it clear that the deal would not obligate the U.S. or any other NATO member to defend Ukraine by fighting Russia.

However, ongoing war presents major roadblocks to Ukraine being admitted to the alliance in the near future, as Article 5 of the NATO treaty would require NATO members to defend Ukraine by fighting Russia if it were a member.

While Graham has himself been a staunch supporter of Trump, his stance on the war in Ukraine has put him at odds with the policies of the former president and many of his MAGA supporters.

During a Trump rally in Graham's home state last Saturday, the senator was booed by the crowd when he took the stage. Some later suggested that Graham's support for sending military aid to Ukraine was to blame for the outburst.

Graham also likely provoked the ire of Trump supporters by praising President Joe Biden in an additional tweet on Friday for his controversial pledge to send Ukraine cluster bombs, a move that has faced both Republican and Democratic criticism.

"I support and appreciate the Biden Administration sending cluster munitions to Ukraine," Graham tweeted. "We must provide the Ukrainians the tools they need to evict the Russian invaders."

