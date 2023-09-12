MAGA Republicans Force Kevin McCarthy's Hand

MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives scored a major victory from Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday following months of turmoil in the GOP conference.

McCarthy, a California Republican, announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden over the business dealings of his son Hunter Biden during a press conference Tuesday morning. House Republicans began probing the younger Biden's business dealings soon after taking control of the House in January.

McCarthy described a "culture of corruption" among the Biden family, accusing him of "abuse of power" and "obstruction."

"Today, I am directing our house committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden this logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all of the facts and answers for the American public," he said.

The inquiry will be led by Representatives James Comer, Jim Jordan and Jason Smith, McCarthy said. He did not take questions from reporters at the press conference.

The news comes ahead of an expected contentious battle over a bill to continue funding the government through the next fiscal year. As the House Freedom Caucus has laid out their demands, concerns have grown that Republicans may not reach a deal by the end-of-the-month deadline, fueling concerns of a government shutdown, which would have wide-ranging impacts for millions of Americans.

Above, an image shows House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaking to reporters during a news conference in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. McCarthy endorsed an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden this week, a major win for MAGA Republicans. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

An impeachment inquiry would allow House Republicans to make their next moves to strengthen their case against the president, including obtaining Hunter Biden's bank records.

Still, these impeachment efforts have faced criticism from Democrats, and even some Republicans, as the investigations are yet to prove that President Biden benefited from his son's business dealings.

Impeachment Inquiry Could Quell Unrest From GOP Hardliners

The inquiry would be a win for the conference's more conservative flank, who have sparred with McCarthy over the debt ceiling, a looming bill to fund the government through the next fiscal year and frustration over the timeline over the impeachment inquiry.

If McCarthy cannot strike a deal between moderate and right-wing Republicans, he may be forced to make concessions to some centrist Democrats to keep the government open—a move that would likely spark outrage from conservatives, who could file a motion to hold a vote on vacating his position at any point.

Several Republicans have expressed frustration with McCarthy, with Representative Matt Gaetz, of Florida, hinting at support for vacating the office if McCarthy does not cooperate with the Freedom Caucus.

However, McCarthy's support for an impeachment inquiry could placate these conservatives ahead of the government funding showdown.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch Georgia conservative who remains a McCarthy ally, voiced approval for an impeachment inquiry in a post to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It's the right thing to do and our country deserves the House of Representatives to fully investigate Joe Biden and uncover the entire network who colluded to cover up his crimes from the American people," Greene wrote.

Impeachment Inquiry Already Facing GOP Skepticism

However, an impeachment inquiry could also leave several House Republicans in a precarious situation. Currently, 18 Republicans represent Congressional districts won by President Joe Biden in 2020 and are generally viewed as more moderate than the Freedom Caucus conservatives. Supporting impeachment would run the risk of alienating moderate constituents who may have split their vote in recent years.

Some House Republicans have already expressed skepticism over a potential impeachment inquiry.

Representative Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican representing a deeply conservative district, poured cold water on impeachment during a CNN interview last Wednesday.

"I think that we have three committees that are working very hard on uncovering evidence of Hunter Biden's wrongdoing. They are looking to see if there is a connection with Joe Biden. If they reach that point where they could find evidence of a connection, fine. I think that the Republicans will move forward with an impeachment inquiry. Right now, I'm not convinced that that evidence exists. And I'm not supporting an impeachment inquiry," he said.

Meanwhile, if impeachment is eventually brought to a vote, the Democratic-led Senate would almost certainly reject it, as Democrats have this far been critical of Republican investigations into the Biden family. Several Republican Senators have also voiced skepticism.

"I don't see the glaring evidence that says we need to move forward. I didn't see it in the Trump case and voted against it. I don't see it in this case," Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican, told CNN.