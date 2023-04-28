Maid-of-Honor 'Busts It' During Wedding Ceremony in Hilarious Clip

A maid of honor has left the internet in stitches after a hilarious clip of her falling down at the altar during her best friend's wedding went viral earlier this week.

The video, shared on TikTok on Monday by the maid of honor herself, under the username Ashnap___, shows the bride and groom standing at the altar, about to start the ceremony, when all of a sudden the maid of honor, Ashley Napier, trips over, falling flat on the floor while bringing the bride her flower bouquet as per tradition, and ending up with her face down for a brief moment.

Within about three seconds of her fall, Napier managed to quickly get back up on her feet and deliver the flowers to the bride, Emily, completing her maid of honor mission!

Pictures of the bride Emily Kokoropoulos, and the maid of honor Ashley Napier. The internet was left in stitches after a clip of a maid of honor tripping at the alter went viral. Ashley Napier

Napier told Newsweek that luckily the fall didn't cause any lasting injuries, besides some big bruises on her knee and to her pride. She said: "We've been best friends since 3rd grade, and she was the maid of honor at my wedding last year, catching the bouquet!"

According to the wedding planning website The Knot, in 2022, the average guest list climbed up to 117 after plummeting to 66 in 2020, during the pandemic. The cost per guest was on average $256, while the cost of the entire ceremony for most Americans was around $30,000.

Among weddings held in large metro areas, the most expensive by far is New York and surrounding areas, where it costs on average $60,000 while the cheapest place to get married is Phoenix, Arizona, where it costs $24,000 on average.

The 12-second clip quickly gained popularity on the platform, and it has so far received over 3.9 million views and 273,800 likes on TikTok.

One user, mzcourtpowell88, commented: "Please tell me there's a picture." Lauren Gangarossa said: "The way she jumped up with the flowers and got right out of the way has me crying." Dogsandrunning added: "Took the veil with her too."

Anais Vanessa wrote: "She knew she had one job and nothing was going to stop her from accomplishing that goal." Fawn Moscato said: "The recovery is phenomenal." Brittany added: "This is hilarious. I love little mistakes like this at weddings, you remember & laugh about them forever!"

Another user, jessicamortensen42, commented: "5 second rule! Doesn't count!" Case said: "If I was either girl I would not be able to contain myself." Kayla Hill406 added: "Ash stole the show! LOL! I am sure your mother is mortified!"

Olivia wrote: "Pleaseee. but I bet it made some fantastic pictures of the bride/groom laughing." And Sqtqt said: "I just know once they all left the room she was crying, ouch!!" Meredith added: "Her rebound time was impressive! Girl was on a mission!"

